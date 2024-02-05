Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Walter Mzembi, an exiled former Cabinet Minister, has highlighted the need for psychological support within President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, suggesting that some officials may require assistance due to their transition from the bush war era directly into government positions.

Mzembi's remarks came in response to discussions regarding the mental health of recently released former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala, who spent 595 days in pretrial detention at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Drawing attention to the psychological and physical burdens carried by many current leaders since Independence, Mzembi emphasized that a significant portion of these leaders had experienced trauma and received compensation claims for psychological distress without receiving adequate treatment.

Highlighting the economic recession that has plagued Zimbabwe since the early 2000s, Mzembi pointed out how it has affected the savings of ordinary citizens, including pensions, insurance policies, medical aids, and funeral policies.

Mzembi stressed that the entire country may be experiencing various levels of mental stress due to its turbulent history, suggesting that Zimbabweans, in general, may require psychological support.

He further lamented the disillusionment surrounding elections, which were meant to provide a way out but have instead led to despair in the absence of free and fair processes.

Zimbabwe's enduring economic, political, and social challenges have resulted in its low ranking on the World Happiness Index, reflecting the ongoing struggles faced by its citizens.

