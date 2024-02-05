Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos Football Club has opted to withdraw from the Mayor’s Charity Cup match slated for Sunday, February 11th, against their rivals CAPS United.Confirming this decision, Dynamos chairman Moses Maunganidze spoke to New Zimbabwe.com, citing several reasons, with the primary concern being the lack of homologation for Rufaro Stadium."We have informed the Mayor that it will be challenging for us to participate in the Cup game as we have yet to receive confirmation that the stadium has been homologated," Maunganidze stated. "Given that we are in the midst of our pre-season preparations, we cannot afford to be in limbo for the next four days, uncertain about the venue's availability. Therefore, due to these and other factors, we have conveyed our inability to participate."The invitational Cup match was intended to mark the reopening of Rufaro Stadium, which has not hosted a topflight league football match since 2019.Despite attempts to reach Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume for comment, no response was received.However, Dynamos disclosed that they have arranged a friendly match with Northern Region Division One side MWOS scheduled for Saturday."We have organized a friendly match with MWOS in Norton on Saturday to conclude our preparations before facing Ngezi Platinum Stars next week," Maunganidze added.Dynamos will commence their 2024 season campaign on February 17th with a match against Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Castle Challenge Cup at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro. This cup fixture, an annual tradition, pits the previous season's league champions against the reigning Chibuku Super Cup winners as a prelude to the league competition.