Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Domboshava man who married a 13 year-old-girl who died at an apostolic church shrine while in labour has appeared in court.

Raymond Guhwa (41) allegedly took his wife who was in labour to an unregistered Johane Marange Apostolic Shrine to be assured by a midwife.

They arrived around 9am and met Dorcas Kajanda at Chidyahusiku Village under Chief Chinamhora but the child-bride faced complications and Kajanda told Guhwa that she could not help his wife deliver the baby.

The court heard, Guhwa then hired a pirate taxi and took his wife to Chitungwiza Apostolic Sect Shrine where the wife died without accessing proper medical care.

Guhwa appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Ndirowei charged with culpable homicide. He was remanded in custody to February 9 for bail application. Mr Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State.


Source - the herald
More on: #Shrine, #Labour, #Dies

Comments


Must Read

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

3 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Thief snatches Chido Mnangagwa's phone

4 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mnangagwa whips 'errant' ministers

4 hrs ago | 442 Views

CCC voters feel betrayed

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe family basket doubles to ZWL$6,2m

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chris Kuruneri's estate in wrangle

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Intimidation, harassment galore in Seke by-election

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

ANC urged to call Zanu-PF to order

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Court nullifies Chinhoyi election results

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

There is neither second republic nor new dispensation

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Gweru council repossesses stands

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Traders shun Egodini, decry exorbitant user fees

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Girlfriend murdered 5 days before lobola negotiations

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa reads Riot Act to Ministers

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe steps up new city efforts

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chirinda signed two contracts with Dembare and Ngezi?

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana urged to establish one-stop border

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Buy Zimbabwe lauds duty return on essential goods

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Man fatally stabs girlfriend in S.A, skips border to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Harare residents brace for prolonged water crisis

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

ZACC swoops on VID officer to explain wealth

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

No cholera vacines for Matebeleland

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe abolishes the hanging of men

12 hrs ago | 546 Views

Buy Zimbabwe welcomes positive move on imports

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zanu-PF security aide in court for assaulting Mnangagwa; fined US$200

15 hrs ago | 657 Views

Nigerian embassy in South Africa warns citizens against 'riotous' celebrations in AFCON clash

15 hrs ago | 744 Views

Zimbabwe secures 1.8 million doses of cholera vaccine

15 hrs ago | 72 Views

AMhlophe!

15 hrs ago | 630 Views

ZANU PF Minister implicated in cash-for-land allegations

16 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono faces jail time over fake news

16 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Man arrested for violent murder of pregnant girlfriend in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

Jubilation as Media Commission opens office in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 124 Views

CCC splits into three warring factions

17 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Harvest House fights intensify

17 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mutsvangwa fired for 'insubordination' after stormy Mnangagwa meeting

17 hrs ago | 1743 Views

New South African airline to service Harare - Joburg route

17 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mutsvangwa dismisses fake social media account

17 hrs ago | 716 Views

Agent Sawu makes history

17 hrs ago | 964 Views

EcoCash reintroduces US-dollar loans

17 hrs ago | 214 Views

Kenyans caught smuggling mbanje in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa to introduce structured currency in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 745 Views

Man kills grandmother on allegations of witchcraft

17 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Stopped Zanu PF getting 2/3 majority!' was CCC's excuse for participating in flawed 2023 election. What now Zanu PF has 2/3?

18 hrs ago | 331 Views