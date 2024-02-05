Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

The government has so far spent US$45 million as part of the projected US$88 million total expenditure on Mbudzi Interchange Project facility whilst completion is expected by the 31st of July 2024, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Felix Tapiwa Mhona has said.Addressing journalists after a media tour, Mhona indicated that the project has covered at least 55 percent progress of the major work and upon its completion, it will transform road networking and trade systems for Southern Africa."According to the reports we received so far, the project has has utilised US$45 million of the US$88 million which is expected to be spend on the total project and the good thing is that in everything done here, we are mobilising much of the resources locally," Mhona said."Upon completion, the Mbudzi Interchange will improve road networking of our country whilst linking most economic hubs in Southern Africa, this will also help in decongesting our major highways. The completion will witness a major economic boom of our country, Zimbabwe whilst the state-of-the-art project is designed in an environmentally friendly manner to ensure efficient drainage systems and giving priority to our ecosystem, " Mhona added."We are taking conginisant of our environment whilst working with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) who are responsible for managing and inspecting all issues related to environment and making sure we are not causing harm to the ecosystem during the project's development process," Mhona said.Minister Mhona applauded the 2nd Republic for prioritising infrastructure development and availing funds for various projects while indicating that Zimbabwe is developing the specific project using own mobilised resources.The Mbudzi interchange uses grade separation system to allow seamless movement of traffic and it (the interchange) consists of 13 bridges on site whilst two more bridges on associated routes (Harare drive and Amalinda) thereby making them fifteen (15) in total.Minister Mhona was accompanied by the Minister of State for Harare Province Hon Charlse Tawengwa, Deputy Minister Hon Joshua K Sacco and government officials.