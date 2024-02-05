Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 23-year-old convict serving a five-year jail term allegedly escaped from Bindura prison on Monday. Sources at Bindura prison said Kudzayi Brighton Tembo, allegedly fled while working in the prison's field."Tembo took advantage and took to his heels when he discovered that prison officers were not alert, he was wearing a black T-Shirt when he fled," the source said.Prisons together with the police have since launched a manhunt for him.