Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF MPs Tuesday reduced parliament into a chorus of superfluous praise on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for conducting what they claim were free and fair elections, condemned as a fraud by independent international poll observers.

The legislators were debating the 2023 election report presented to the house by the controversial poll management authority.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs did not attend Tuesday's sitting as they were still serving a four-session ban imposed on them for alleged misconduct by the speaker.

Only two opposition MPs recently elected under self-appointed CCC secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu's faction were in attendance.

Mberengwa North MP, Tafanana Zhou felt ZEC did well through its constituencies delimitation report.

He also said the poll that gave President Emmerson Mnangagwa a slender majority and continued Zanu-PF's control of parliament was "free and fair".

"These elections were free, fair and there was no violence before, during and after the elections," Zhou said.

"All of us, for the first time, agreed with the outcome of the elections, which meant that ZEC did very well and no one petitioned the court in coming up with or challenging the manner in which ZEC had done its job."

Equally, Edson Zvobgo (Jnr), MP for Masvingo Central, praised ZEC for what he felt was the display of financial discipline when it rolled out national poll.

"As evidence of their good work, I notice that while the Commission was allocated ZW$860 billion for all the processes leading up to and including the election itself, it managed to spend only 76 percent of its budget or ZW$612 billion.

"To hold an election on time and under budget, using, furthermore, a currency experiencing some volatility, is a testament to the ability of professionalism of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission," he said.

Ntabazinduna MP Elizabeth Masuku also praised ZEC for what she felt was the timely acquisition of election material ahead of the vote.

Chipinge East MP Lincoln Dhliwayo accused international observers of unprofessional behaviour.

"The EU Observer Mission was fingered in some unprofessional conduct which brings into question their impartiality in the whole electoral process.

"Attacks on Zimbabwe's legislation through repeating propaganda made by anti-government forces were unwarranted," he said.

In their reports, foreign poll observers said the ballot failed to meet the threshold set by both the region and international community for the holding of free and fair elections.

Observers said the Zimbabwean vote was marred by balloting delays, canning of opposition rallies, denial of accreditation to several foreign media, missing voters' names from the roll at their polling station, biased state media and voter intimidation among the issues that sullied the election.

Source - ZimLive
More on: #Zanu-PF, #ZEC, #Praise

Comments


Must Read

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

32 mins ago | 6 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

35 mins ago | 13 Views

HEXCO results out

49 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

57 mins ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

1 hr ago | 139 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Pressing Buttons

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

6 hrs ago | 387 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

12 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

12 hrs ago | 838 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

14 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

14 hrs ago | 1608 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

15 hrs ago | 1796 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

15 hrs ago | 817 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

15 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

15 hrs ago | 2796 Views

Thief snatches Chido Mnangagwa's phone

15 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mnangagwa whips 'errant' ministers

15 hrs ago | 968 Views

CCC voters feel betrayed

15 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe family basket doubles to ZWL$6,2m

15 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chris Kuruneri's estate in wrangle

15 hrs ago | 526 Views

Intimidation, harassment galore in Seke by-election

15 hrs ago | 294 Views

ANC urged to call Zanu-PF to order

15 hrs ago | 467 Views

Court nullifies Chinhoyi election results

15 hrs ago | 516 Views

There is neither second republic nor new dispensation

15 hrs ago | 272 Views

Gweru council repossesses stands

16 hrs ago | 287 Views

Traders shun Egodini, decry exorbitant user fees

16 hrs ago | 522 Views

Girlfriend murdered 5 days before lobola negotiations

16 hrs ago | 676 Views

Mnangagwa reads Riot Act to Ministers

16 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe steps up new city efforts

16 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chirinda signed two contracts with Dembare and Ngezi?

16 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana urged to establish one-stop border

16 hrs ago | 180 Views

Buy Zimbabwe lauds duty return on essential goods

16 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man fatally stabs girlfriend in S.A, skips border to Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 431 Views

Harare residents brace for prolonged water crisis

16 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZACC swoops on VID officer to explain wealth

16 hrs ago | 1350 Views