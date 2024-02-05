Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Plumtree District Hospital where nurses had a heated argument over infidelity at their nurses' quarters.Lydia Ngwenya (34) was dragged to court after she assaulted her ex-husband who is also a nurse at the same hospital in a jealous affair.Ngwenya pleaded not guilty before magistrate Joshua Nembaware who granted her $100 000 bail.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on February 5 around 11pm, Ngwenya went to her ex-husband's room at the hospital's quarters and found him sleeping.She entered through the window and woke him up.Ngwenya accused the ex-hubby of dating a colleague and a misunderstanding arose.She assaulted the complainant with open hands before smashing his phone on the ground.He reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of NgwenyaThe matter will continue on February 19.