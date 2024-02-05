Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

News / National

by Agencies

The African Union Disability Council (AU-DC) Ambassador, Nyasha Nhau urged the government of Zimbabwe and stakeholders in drug and substance abuse awareness champions not to leave persons with disabilities (PWDs) whenever they are driving the agenda to curb such illegal an dangerous practices to human kind.Speaking to this publication, Ambassador Nhau said policy makers and implementers should also bear it in mind that "persons with disabilities are also taking drugs and need to be included in drugs and substance awareness campaigns."PWDs are easily court up in the drug and substance abuse as a result of exposure to poverty, human abuse and societal disability misconceptions.The government of Zimbabwe is putting extra effort to curb drug and substance abuse that has destroyed lives mainly of young people and artists within the society.Ambassador Nhau also thanked key stakeholders who are complementing government efforts in the fight against drug abuse and call upon more players."Throsam Investment (Pvt) Limited is doing quiet a good job in the fight against drugs and they are recognizing the existence of drugs abuse victims and perpetrators with disabilities within the society."As AU-DC we encourage more partners to come on board and save the community from this pandemic that has destroyed our future generations.""We are struggling to deal with rehabilitating drug and substance abusers including those with disabilities and are keeping pushing to find ways of addressing such challenges within the organisation," said a psychologist at Throsam Investment (Pvt) Limited, Chiedza Nomatter Dzere.Throsam Investment (Pvt) Limited who is the Program Awareness Manager Leo Tasara weighed in, "we are going to start a nationwide campaign drive to raise drug awareness and we are also aiming global stage to raising such issues."All governments should come together and try to tighten laws which govern drug and substance abuse related issues."Meanwhile, the government of Zimbabwe has been under the theme "No To Dangerous Drugs And Illicit Substances", on a nationwide operation to get rid of drug and substance distributors. And as of February last year, over 600 suppliers have been arrested.