Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man dies in a hit and run accident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ONE person died in a hit and run accident along 23rd Avenue, Bulawayo on 4 February.

In a statement on X police said," A fatal road traffic accident which occurred along 23rd Avenue, Bulawayo on 04/02/24 in which a male pedestrian died after he was hit by an unknown motorist."

"The victim succumbed to the injuries whilst receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, Bulawayo", reads the statement.

The motorist did not stop after the accident.

Anyone with information, Police said, should report at any nearest Police Station.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Dies, #Accident, #Run

Comments


Must Read

'War vets are not Zanu-PF bootlickers'

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Prominent Zanu-PF member joins Zapu

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Harare tops Zimbabwe's corruption list

13 mins ago | 2 Views

Charumbira faces showdown at PAP elections

14 mins ago | 2 Views

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

1 hr ago | 33 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

1 hr ago | 58 Views

HEXCO results out

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Pressing Buttons

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

7 hrs ago | 391 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

13 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

13 hrs ago | 860 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

14 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

14 hrs ago | 1625 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

16 hrs ago | 1812 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

16 hrs ago | 820 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

16 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

16 hrs ago | 2808 Views

Thief snatches Chido Mnangagwa's phone

16 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Mnangagwa whips 'errant' ministers

16 hrs ago | 975 Views

CCC voters feel betrayed

16 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zimbabwe family basket doubles to ZWL$6,2m

16 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chris Kuruneri's estate in wrangle

16 hrs ago | 526 Views

Intimidation, harassment galore in Seke by-election

16 hrs ago | 296 Views

ANC urged to call Zanu-PF to order

16 hrs ago | 467 Views

Court nullifies Chinhoyi election results

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

There is neither second republic nor new dispensation

16 hrs ago | 273 Views

Gweru council repossesses stands

16 hrs ago | 289 Views

Traders shun Egodini, decry exorbitant user fees

16 hrs ago | 532 Views

Girlfriend murdered 5 days before lobola negotiations

16 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mnangagwa reads Riot Act to Ministers

16 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zimbabwe steps up new city efforts

16 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chirinda signed two contracts with Dembare and Ngezi?

16 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana urged to establish one-stop border

16 hrs ago | 180 Views