Man dies in a hit and run accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONE person died in a hit and run accident along 23rd Avenue, Bulawayo on 4 February.In a statement on X police said," A fatal road traffic accident which occurred along 23rd Avenue, Bulawayo on 04/02/24 in which a male pedestrian died after he was hit by an unknown motorist.""The victim succumbed to the injuries whilst receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, Bulawayo", reads the statement.The motorist did not stop after the accident.Anyone with information, Police said, should report at any nearest Police Station.