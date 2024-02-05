Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhou Ding to conduct free cataract surgery in the country.The MOU, according to a post on X by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, was signed in Harare under the banner Bright Journey and it will be conducted by a Chinese ophthalmologist medicine team at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals targeting 600 patients."Today, @MoHCCZim Minister, Dr D.T. Mombeshora and the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)@PGHZIM on cataract surgery under the banner "Bright Journey". Under the MOU, one Chinese ophthalmologist medicine team will be dispatched to Zimbabwe to carry out free cataract clinical operations for 600 cataract patients. In 2010 and 2012 two "Bright Journeys" were initiated which helped over 800 local cataract patients," posted the Ministry.After the signing of the MOU, Ambassador Zhou Ding went on to donate US$500 000 worth of equipment and consumables for the construction of respiratory and clinical care medicine specialty to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. The Chinese Embassy also donated five (5) laptops to the hospital for office and clinical use.