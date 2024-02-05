Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change senior member Mr Job Sikhala has been convicted by Harare Regional Magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka of communicating falsehoods after falsely claiming in 2021, that a junior police officer had killed a baby with a baton.

He will return to court on February 12, for sentencing. Sikhala posted the message on social media.

Mr Jeremiah Bamu and Mr Harrison Nkomo were representing Sikhala.

Source - The Chronicle

