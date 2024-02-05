Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

News / National

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change senior member Mr Job Sikhala has been convicted by Harare Regional Magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka of communicating falsehoods after falsely claiming in 2021, that a junior police officer had killed a baby with a baton.He will return to court on February 12, for sentencing. Sikhala posted the message on social media.Mr Jeremiah Bamu and Mr Harrison Nkomo were representing Sikhala.