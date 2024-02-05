Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Chegutu on allegations of killing and robbing a policeman of his cellphone over the weekend.Tinotenda Tatenda Nyika allegedly stabbed Elisha Munengerwa (35), with a homemade knife once on the lower left arm before stealing the cellphoneNational police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest."The ZRP reports that Tinotenda Tatenda Nyika aged 20, was arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Westen Shopping Centre, Chegutu, on January 3, 2024, in which a police officer, Elisha Munengerwa aged 35, died."The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a homemade knife once on the lower left arm before stealing a Techno Camon cellphone and fleeing from the scene. The victim succumbed to the stab wound," he said.On Tuesday, detectives from CID Chegutu acted on received information and recovered the stolen cellphone from a local person, which led to the arrest of the suspect.Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Police in Ruwa are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Wellington Musunganyi and Willard Musunganyi who are being sought in connection with a case of robbery that occurred at a company along Damba Road, Ruwa, on Tuesday.The suspects allegedly attacked the victim, who is the company's accountant, before stealing US$10 000 and a cellphone.Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.