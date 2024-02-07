19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO men have been arrested while 19 cattle where recovered in Bulawayo on Wednesday morning.While the police is yet to furnish with the details, sources close to the investigations say the two were arrested along Bulawayo – Sigola road after failing to produce documentation for the cattle they were in possession of.The two suspects in a police truckAccording to sources, Bulawayo Central Police on night duty received information that there was a truck which could have been transporting the cattle from Fort Rixon area without documentation. A team of seven officers was deployed and intercepted the truck along the Bulawayo – Sigola road. The recovered cattle as well as the two arrested men were taken to Bulawayo Central Police Station.When this crew arrived at the police station on Wednesday morning, it witnessed the recovered cattle loaded on a truck.More to follow....