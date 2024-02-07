Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
TWO men have been arrested while 19 cattle where recovered in Bulawayo on Wednesday morning.

While the police is yet to furnish with the details, sources close to the investigations say the two were arrested along Bulawayo – Sigola road after failing to produce documentation for the cattle they were in possession of.

The two suspects in a police truck

According to sources, Bulawayo Central Police on night duty received information that there was a truck which could have been transporting the cattle from Fort Rixon area without documentation. A team of seven officers was deployed and intercepted the truck along the Bulawayo – Sigola road. The recovered cattle as well as the two arrested men were taken to Bulawayo Central Police Station.

When this crew arrived at the police station on Wednesday morning, it witnessed the recovered cattle loaded on a truck.

More to follow....

Source - The Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

51 mins ago | 24 Views

HEXCO results out

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

1 hr ago | 208 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Pressing Buttons

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

13 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

13 hrs ago | 851 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

14 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

14 hrs ago | 1619 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

16 hrs ago | 1805 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

16 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

16 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

16 hrs ago | 2803 Views

Thief snatches Chido Mnangagwa's phone

16 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Mnangagwa whips 'errant' ministers

16 hrs ago | 972 Views

CCC voters feel betrayed

16 hrs ago | 607 Views

Zimbabwe family basket doubles to ZWL$6,2m

16 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chris Kuruneri's estate in wrangle

16 hrs ago | 526 Views

Intimidation, harassment galore in Seke by-election

16 hrs ago | 295 Views

ANC urged to call Zanu-PF to order

16 hrs ago | 467 Views

Court nullifies Chinhoyi election results

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

There is neither second republic nor new dispensation

16 hrs ago | 273 Views

Gweru council repossesses stands

16 hrs ago | 288 Views

Traders shun Egodini, decry exorbitant user fees

16 hrs ago | 527 Views

Girlfriend murdered 5 days before lobola negotiations

16 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mnangagwa reads Riot Act to Ministers

16 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe steps up new city efforts

16 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chirinda signed two contracts with Dembare and Ngezi?

16 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana urged to establish one-stop border

16 hrs ago | 180 Views

Buy Zimbabwe lauds duty return on essential goods

16 hrs ago | 173 Views

Man fatally stabs girlfriend in S.A, skips border to Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 433 Views

Harare residents brace for prolonged water crisis

16 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZACC swoops on VID officer to explain wealth

16 hrs ago | 1374 Views