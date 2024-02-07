Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prominent Zanu-PF member joins Zapu

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
A Zanu-PF official in Matabeleland North, Jonathan Nkanyezi Sibanda, has rejoined ZAPU, claiming the ruling party has no principles and that the party leadership often sidelines him and incites members to make baseless accusations to frustrate him.

Sibanda, popularly known as Nkanyezi, claimed that as a result of the fallout, the provincial party leadership in Matabeleland North was resettling people in his farm at Redbank in Umguza, who had started pegging stands for themselves.

Nkanyezi is also the former Matabeleland North provincial war veterans chairperson under the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) and claimed he was "removed from that post without elections after an envelope came from Harare announcing the new leadership."

On Saturday, ZAPU's national chairperson, John Zolani Dlamini, and other National Executive Council members, including Matabeleland North chairperson Victor Mkhwananzi, welcomed Nkanyezi back at the party's offices in Bulawayo.

Nkanyezi said he joined Zanu-PF after ZAPU leader, the late nationalist Joshua Nkomo, advised them to.

He claimed to have worked "seriously for Zanu-PF in Matabeleland North," recruiting and mobilizing supporters.

"I served Zanu-PF's commissariat department in Matabeleland North as a whole, organizing Zanu-PF's membership in the province, when I was dealing with (Jacob) Mudenda before (Saviour) Kasukuwere's time," he said.

Nkanyezi claimed he soon learned that machinations in Zanu-PF were against his principles.

"They removed me from the commissariat and put me under education. I questioned whether I had been failing because I excel in mobilizing people. No one responded. When it was towards elections, I was put back only to be told the job needs a young person and was made a district coordinator," he narrated.

Nkanyezi said when he submitted his CV for an elective post, it mysteriously disappeared.

"I was informed by the team in Harare that my CV was lost and heard I was replaced by a driver in the province. When I asked the provincial chairman, he said I was to be part of the central committee," he said.

"I submitted my CV but was told the party had chosen a woman from Ntabazinduna and that I should join the elders. I then told the party if they don't want me in Zanu they better tell me."

Nkanyezi once claimed to have battled with Obert Mpofu, and then-Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko recommended him to file a complaint with then-President Robert Mugabe.

"Obert had been misled that I was challenging him. We managed to solve that and he asked me to campaign for Richard Ndlovu (current Matabeleland North Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution)," he claimed.

However, Nkanyezi claimed Ndlovu accused him of putting together individuals to challenge him after gaining power.

"That annoyed me very much. I told him we should talk face to face, not to accuse me over the phone. In response, Richard said he was cautioning me because he would send his boys to shoot me. That irked me and I told him if ever we met, I would shoot him first. Up to today we haven't met," he joked.

"These are some of the issues that annoyed me. They sidelined me a lot."

Nkanyezi suspects the Zanu-PF provincial leadership of sending people to invade his Redbank Farm.

"In 2005 the invaders said my farm was too big and should be cut. I involved police who ordered the invaders to move out. But as I currently speak, the invaders are back and pegging my land to put shopping centres. Enough is enough!" he exclaimed.

Nkanyezi said ZAPU remained his political home and often reminisces about the time he spent with late cadres such as Sidney Malunga, Norman Zikhali, Johnson Mkandla, Jeffrery Khumalo, and Simela.

"I worked with these men in ZAPU and now I am lonely. I asked myself what I was doing in Zanu where I was feeling lost. That's why I decided to come back home because I believe in ZAPU principles."

In welcoming Nkanyezi, ZAPU National Chairperson said most of the Zanu-PF members were there for survival rather than choice.

"Nkanyezi did not defect from Zanu-PF. He was never a member of Zanu from the beginning. When it's raining you temporarily seek refuge at your neighbour's place and when the rain stops, you continue to your home," Dlamini said.

Source - cite

Comments


Must Read

Harare tops Zimbabwe's corruption list

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Charumbira faces showdown at PAP elections

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

54 mins ago | 25 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

57 mins ago | 46 Views

HEXCO results out

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

1 hr ago | 218 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Pressing Buttons

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

13 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

13 hrs ago | 854 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

14 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

14 hrs ago | 1619 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

16 hrs ago | 1806 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

16 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

16 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

16 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Thief snatches Chido Mnangagwa's phone

16 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Mnangagwa whips 'errant' ministers

16 hrs ago | 974 Views

CCC voters feel betrayed

16 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zimbabwe family basket doubles to ZWL$6,2m

16 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chris Kuruneri's estate in wrangle

16 hrs ago | 526 Views

Intimidation, harassment galore in Seke by-election

16 hrs ago | 296 Views

ANC urged to call Zanu-PF to order

16 hrs ago | 467 Views

Court nullifies Chinhoyi election results

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

There is neither second republic nor new dispensation

16 hrs ago | 273 Views

Gweru council repossesses stands

16 hrs ago | 288 Views

Traders shun Egodini, decry exorbitant user fees

16 hrs ago | 529 Views

Girlfriend murdered 5 days before lobola negotiations

16 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mnangagwa reads Riot Act to Ministers

16 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe steps up new city efforts

16 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chirinda signed two contracts with Dembare and Ngezi?

16 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana urged to establish one-stop border

16 hrs ago | 180 Views

Buy Zimbabwe lauds duty return on essential goods

16 hrs ago | 174 Views