Schools defy Mnangagwa govt directive

Some rogue schools, including some in the public sector, are defying a clearly stipulated Government directives banning the exclusive charging of fees in foreign currency and forcing parents as well as guardians to pay for extra lessons.In a recent circular, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education told administrators and school heads that parents are free to pay fees and levies in currencies of their choice.In cases where fees are pegged in foreign currency the Government had directed that it should also be payable in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate on the date of payment.Among some schools fingered are St John's Chikwaka High School allegedly demanding fees in foreign currency and Budiriro 2 Primary School where teachers are accused of forcing parents to pay for extra lessons.One of the parents who was afraid for the child's safety said he had no choice but to pay all the money in order to secure a place."This is not fair as some were forced to write commitment letters ordering them to pay US$500 for school uniforms despite having bought the same for US$150."Without the US$500 children were not allowed to enter into their hostels unless you complied and wrote the commitment letter," said the parent.Another parent said these kinds of rogue activities had been going on for a while and parents were only ignoring them in the name of shielding their children from possible victimisation."St John's Chikwaka High School forced me to buy school uniforms exclusively at the school which amounted to US$500, and this was applicable to both boys' and girls' uniforms."Further I was forced to pay the full fees and levies in forex against the directive from the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry," said a parent who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation of the child.A concerned parent, Ms Linda Ruvimbo Mawuko, with a learner at Budiriro 2 Primary asserted extra lessons have become a menace."Our main issue was the issue of extra lessons, at the school. Those who had not paid for their extra lessons were either forced to sleep during the time others were learning or go to the grounds and play. During lessons, no learning process was happening since much of the learning was done during extra lessons," she said.Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said no school was allowed to force parents to pay school fees or levies in foreign currency."Following the Secretary's Circular No. 10 of 2022, Government policy position is that school fees can be paid in Zimbabwe dollars. No school, therefore, must force any parent to pay fees or levies exclusively in foreign currency since parents are free to pay in a currency of their choice as Zimbabwe operates under a multi-currency regime."If fees are pegged in foreign currency for value preservation, parents must pay school fees in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate of the day the transaction is made," he said.Mr Ndoro said heads of schools should refrain from interfering in the process of pressuring parents to purchase uniforms from the school. Instead, parents and guardians are free to purchase uniforms from wherever they choose with guidelines from the school."According to the recent public pronouncement by the Honourable Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerayi Moyo, the Ministry reiterates that parents and guardians are free to purchase uniforms and stationery wherever they find it cheaper in line with the specifications by the schools."Head of Schools and responsible authorities are therefore warned to abide by this directive and desist from making it mandatory for parents to purchase school uniforms and stationery exclusively at their schools," he said.Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Mr Moses Mhike said the ministry's position still remains that there are no charges for extra lessons."Ministry's position still remains that extra lessons are a total no at any governmental institution." He also advised parents, journalists and interested stakeholders to report any kind of extra lessons issue to the relevant authorities.