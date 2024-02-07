Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Another empty promise on road rehabilitation from Zimbabwe govt

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MAJOR roads, flyovers and bridges, along with mini interchanges along roads in and around Harare that link with the US$88 million Mbudzi Traffic Interchange, are being rehabilitated or constructed, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has said.

Julius Nyerere Way, for example, will be closed to traffic in the next few weeks to allow major works on the main road which runs through the city centre.

Minister Mhona said by July 31, Government is targeting to complete the VVIP pavilion at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and open up the domestic terminal and more sections of the international terminal.

"From there, we are also going to open up some of the roads that lead to the new Parliament in Mount Hampden. We have a road called Chairman Mao Boulevard Road which will stretch from Bindura Road straight to Parliament. It will have eight lanes (four on the right side and four on the left side) and all this will be done by mid-year.

"The good thing about giving ourselves targets is that we can measure ourselves. So we will be having a complete road network," he said.

"From here at Mbudzi Interchange as we move to Chitungwiza, the contractor will rehabilitate the road to Manyame River Bridge and from there we will proceed to Wedza Road. The other road has already been reconstructed and we are gravitating towards Makoni. And from here, we are also going to have a dualisation partly towards Kuwadzana roundabout and at the roundabout we are going to have a mini interchange and then we will go straight into Solomon Mujuru (former Kirkman) Drive."

Other mini interchanges are also going to be constructed at Rothmans, ZBC and another one at an existing bridge which will be Mbare mini interchange.

The existing bridges are also set to be rehabilitated and other roads in the city, all this by mid-year.

Government has so far injected US$45 million towards the construction of the Mbudzi Traffic Interchange, which is now 55 percent complete and is set to be completed by the end of July this year.

So far the Government has also compensated 42 out of 52 property owners at a cost of about US$14,8 million and only US$14,9 million is outstanding.

A group of 95 families that were affected are being relocated to Hatcliffe where houses will be built for them.

The US$88 million Mbudzi Interchange is at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze Road, Chitungwiza Road and High Glen Road in Harare. The old Mbudzi roundabout had been a major vehicle traffic choke-point in southern Harare before the Government committed resources to replace it with a multi-level interchange.

Some of the benefits of the project include the decongestion of the Mbudzi area by creating streamlined and efficient traffic flow and reducing transit time and accidents in the area.

Minister Mhona said most major roads in the capital will get a massive facelift.

"From the Main Post Office, maybe within a month, we are going to close from Julius Nyerere and then Sam Nujoma Street and then Nemakonde Way (formerly Lomagundi Road) towards Chirundu and we are also going to have diversion routes. So this is what we can say pertaining to the flow of traffic within these precincts," he said.

Apart from rehabilitating roads in urban areas, Government is also targeting major roads such as the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.

"We are also finalising a model for the Beitbridge to Bulawayo, and Bulawayo to Victoria Falls roads. You will see our contractor who is on site now, Bitumen World, moving to attend to the sections, but the way we are doing the Harare-Beitbridge Road is exactly what we are doing to the Beitbridge-Victoria Falls Road," said Minister Mhona.

"I want to say to the people of Matebeleland and to the tourist industry that we are saying Victoria Falls is going to get connected. And you will see that in terms of the rehabilitation of the airport, we are done. So we are also going to be attending to other roads within Bulawayo province.

"We will continue with Bulawayo-Nkayi, we will also have Bulawayo-Kezi, Tsholotsho, Gwanda-Maphisa, these are some of the roads that we are also going to attend to.

"We are also seized as we speak with the dualisation and expansion of the Harare-Bindura Road where you will see us doing the Kanyemba Road into Zambia and Mozambique through a bridge that we will also be constructing".

He added that Government is also working on enhancing and expanding the Cashel Valley Border Post in Chimanimani, Manicaland Province.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Road, #Rehab, #Promise

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

1 hr ago | 44 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Kirsty Coventry allays cholera fears

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimsec 'fails' to pay exam transporters

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Parliament tears into court e-system

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

ZimStat says its figures are correct

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Stash of cyanide discovered in Belmont

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

1 091 arrested for traffic rules violators

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road section opens

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe's EPOs are only being held for speculative purposes

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Schools defy Mnangagwa govt directive

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

'War vets are not Zanu-PF bootlickers'

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Prominent Zanu-PF member joins Zapu

10 hrs ago | 687 Views

Harare tops Zimbabwe's corruption list

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Charumbira faces showdown at PAP elections

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

10 hrs ago | 209 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

10 hrs ago | 285 Views

HEXCO results out

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

11 hrs ago | 890 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

11 hrs ago | 710 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

11 hrs ago | 321 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

11 hrs ago | 82 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

11 hrs ago | 36 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

11 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

12 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

12 hrs ago | 41 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

12 hrs ago | 102 Views

Pressing Buttons

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

12 hrs ago | 65 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

16 hrs ago | 428 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

17 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

22 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

22 hrs ago | 1057 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

24 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

24 hrs ago | 1818 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

07 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 1977 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

07 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 871 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

07 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 1119 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

07 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 3065 Views