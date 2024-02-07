1 091 arrested for traffic rules violators

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo arrested 1 091 people following a crackdown on violators of traffic rules and regulations as part of efforts to restore sanity in the city.Among those arrested were 423 motorists nabbed for various traffic offences, 200 touts, 297 Honda Fit (mshikashika) drivers, 62 drivers of vehicles with no registration plates and 109 kombis for overloading and picking up and dropping passengers at illegal points.Police impounded 296 vehicles during the blitz, which launched last Wednesday following the announcement of the reopening of Egodini bus terminus by Bulawayo City Council.Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the operation has been necessitated by the lawlessness and chaos on the city roads with pirate taxis and kombis being the main culprits."As police, we are concerned about the level of recklessness by these shrewd drivers. Mshikashikas are the major violators of traffic rules and regulations as they are a menace on the city roads," he said.Insp Ncube said the operation will continue until order is restored in the city. "We encourage commuters to cooperate as we conduct this operation. We are saying commuters should go to designated points to board transport," he said."The reckless conduct by pirate vehicles, and some registered kombis who are carrying passengers from undesignated points while contravening the country's laws with impunity will no longer be tolerated."Insp Ncube said registered public service vehicles are also contributing to the chaos and congestion in the city by loading and unloading passengers at undesignated points."They are openly endangering the lives of the public through reckless conduct at controlled road intersections and traffic lights. As police, we want to ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour," he said.