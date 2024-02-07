Latest News Editor's Choice


Stash of cyanide discovered in Belmont

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
THE Environment Management Agency (EMA) is investigating a case involving the alleged illegal importation of cyanide, which was found hidden in a warehouse in the Belmont industrial area in Bulawayo.

The stashed bags of cyanide were discovered sometime last week. Cyanide is a rapidly acting, potentially deadly chemical that interferes with the body's ability to use oxygen.

In November 2017, police arrested a suspected poacher for allegedly poisoning over 100 elephants using cyanide at Hwange National Park.

EMA spokesperson Mrs Amkela Sidange said investigations were still in progress.

"For now, I can only say that investigations are in progress. I cannot divulge any further information, as that may jeopardise the process. However, we encourage members of the public not to transport and store hazardous substances such as cyanide without following standard procedures set by EMA," she said.

"This may lead to prosecution, as these substances are not only life-threatening to humans, but to the environment and wildlife as well."

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they had not yet received the report.

The cyanide was discovered by the owners of the warehouse – Posryn Properties (Pvt) Ltd while inspecting their property after terminating a lease agreement with a tenant who was renting the building.

Sources alleged that the building was being occupied by a South African national identified as Marida Maria Magdalena Van Der Spuy, who has since left the country.

"He may have stored the chemicals on behalf of a local businessman – cum hunter, who oversaw its transportation and storage on behalf of an Asian businessman, who has interests in the country," said the source.

He said the owners of the building alerted the police of the hazardous substance.

"The owners of the property were shocked and reported to the police and EMA which is now investigating the matter," said the source.

According to standard procedures, the transportation and storage of the chemicals must be supervised by EMA, as well as officials from the Bulawayo City Council health department.

The source alleged that the businessman and his Asian counterpart had mining interests and there is a possibility that they could have been using it for prospecting.

"The quantity suggests that their intention was or is to use it for mining. It is one of the major chemicals used by miners nowadays. However, it also poses a danger to animals as well," said the source.

According to Statutory Instrument 268/2018, and the Environmental Management Hazardous Substances Act, cyanide may only be sold to qualified customers in the mining and chemical industries by expert chemical distributors.

Source - The Chronicle
