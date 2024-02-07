Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZimStat says its figures are correct

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) has dismissed reports that figures on deaths registered in the country are inaccurate arguing the number remains accurate regardless of whether they are registered officially or not.

ZimStat was reacting to concerns raised over the accuracy of mortality figures collected during the 2022 Population and Housing Census.

In an interview yesterday, ZimStat demography and social statistics director Aluwisio Mukavhi dismissed claims that the population figures are possibly distorted due to unregistered deaths.

"We want to set the record straight as far as our census is concerned. The census figures are correct with regards to mortality numbers.

"What happened is that during the census, our enumerators were approaching households and they were asking about deaths which would have occurred in the past 12 months of the census," he said.

Mukavhi said ZimStat had recorded the deaths per household.

"After that we would ask if the death is registered or not and we would further ask the sex of the deceased so that at the end of the day we can calculate the numbers by sex.

"We also capture their age, we also capture the issue to do with maternal mortality so that we are able to calculate maternal mortality which are deaths due to maternal causes.

"So, basically that was the whole idea of collecting this data so that we are able to calculate mortality rates.  There are under-fives mortality, neonatal mortality, post-natal mortality and maternal mortality," Mukavhi said.

He clarified the difference between data collection and official registration.

"So going to the issue of distortion of numbers due to registration or non-registration of a death, those two things are different, they are not linked.

"If at household level let's say we have captured that two people have died, then if the deaths are not registered, it does not distort the cumulative number of the deaths which would have occurred during the census period.

"The numbers are accurate, the registration is something else.  For example if there are 10 deaths that would have occurred, then they remain that number regardless of registration status."

Mukavhi said ZimStat adhered to international standards in data collection and processing.

"The distortion which needs to be corrected is that ‘the census figures might be distorted because some deaths were not registered — it is not correct," he said.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

1 hr ago | 45 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Kirsty Coventry allays cholera fears

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimsec 'fails' to pay exam transporters

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Parliament tears into court e-system

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Stash of cyanide discovered in Belmont

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

1 091 arrested for traffic rules violators

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road section opens

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Another empty promise on road rehabilitation from Zimbabwe govt

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe's EPOs are only being held for speculative purposes

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Schools defy Mnangagwa govt directive

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

'War vets are not Zanu-PF bootlickers'

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Prominent Zanu-PF member joins Zapu

10 hrs ago | 687 Views

Harare tops Zimbabwe's corruption list

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Charumbira faces showdown at PAP elections

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

10 hrs ago | 209 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

10 hrs ago | 285 Views

HEXCO results out

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

11 hrs ago | 890 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

11 hrs ago | 710 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

11 hrs ago | 321 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

11 hrs ago | 82 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

11 hrs ago | 36 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

11 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

12 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

12 hrs ago | 41 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Pressing Buttons

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

12 hrs ago | 65 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

16 hrs ago | 429 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

17 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

22 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

22 hrs ago | 1057 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

24 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

24 hrs ago | 1818 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

07 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 1977 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

07 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 871 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

07 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 1119 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

07 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 3066 Views