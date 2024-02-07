Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parliament tears into court e-system

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Parliamentary Legal Committee (PLC) has thrown a wrench into the US$3,8 million Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), issuing a scathing report that questions the fairness and accessibility of the new judicial online system.

Introduced in 2022, the IECMS automates and tracks all aspects of a case life cycle, from initial filing through to disposition and appeal.

Statutory Instrument 153 of 2023, the "High Court (Amendment) Rules", ordered the use of the IECMS for filing documents, scheduling hearings and even attending court virtually.

However, the PLC report highlighted several challenges that could leave many ordinary Zimbabweans without access to a fair justice system.

"Not everyone has a computer, reliable internet access, or the know-how to navigate the online platform. This, we argue, excludes a large portion of the population from accessing justice, potentially violating their constitutional rights," the report read.

The IECMS currently operates only in English, disregarding the country's diverse linguistic landscape.

"The use of English as the sole language on the IECMS platform disadvantages individuals who do not speak English," the report said, adding that it infringed on litigants' right to be heard in a language they understood.

The report also raised concern about self-represented litigants, particularly those seeking bail.

"Without the necessary technology and skills, they might struggle to participate in virtual hearings, potentially jeopardising their right to liberty and fair representation," the committee warned.

The ambitious six-month deadline for transitioning to a completely paperless court is another point of contention.

PLC argued that this time frame is unrealistic and exceeds the legal authority granted.

"The statutory instrument gives limited discretion as it insists that six months after going digital, thus exceeding the enabling Act," the report said.

The report also questions the expanded powers bestowed upon the registrar under the new rules.

"The regulations seek to clothe the registrar with a lot of power as he can now decide whether the papers filled are proper or not. The powers given to the Registrar ... intrude on judges' functions," report said.

Last year, Alpha Media Holdings senior reporter Desmond Chingarande took the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to task over the IECMS.

This was after JSC advised its stakeholders that all litigation in superior courts would be done on the IECMS platform and to use this, litigants or users needed gadgets such as laptops, computers, tablets smartphones, adequate and stable internet connectivity and needed to be registered on the IECMS platform and to be trained on how to use the IECMS.

Previously, Chingarande said, this used to be possible because journalists would just sit in open court and follow proceedings. But now, accredited journalists are not allowed access to the IECMS system and are also not allowed access to virtual hearings and or trials so that they follow proceedings in order to cover and report about them.

The journalist argued that in terms of section 69(1) and (2) of the Constitution, every person has the right to a fair, public hearing and trial and a corollary of the right to a public hearing and trial is the ability of the media to cover the proceedings and have access to court documents.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

1 hr ago | 45 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Kirsty Coventry allays cholera fears

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimsec 'fails' to pay exam transporters

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

ZimStat says its figures are correct

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Stash of cyanide discovered in Belmont

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

1 091 arrested for traffic rules violators

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road section opens

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Another empty promise on road rehabilitation from Zimbabwe govt

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe's EPOs are only being held for speculative purposes

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Schools defy Mnangagwa govt directive

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

'War vets are not Zanu-PF bootlickers'

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Prominent Zanu-PF member joins Zapu

10 hrs ago | 687 Views

Harare tops Zimbabwe's corruption list

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Charumbira faces showdown at PAP elections

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

10 hrs ago | 209 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

10 hrs ago | 285 Views

HEXCO results out

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

11 hrs ago | 890 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

11 hrs ago | 710 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

11 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

11 hrs ago | 82 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

11 hrs ago | 36 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

11 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

12 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

12 hrs ago | 41 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Pressing Buttons

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

12 hrs ago | 65 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

16 hrs ago | 429 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

17 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

22 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

22 hrs ago | 1057 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

24 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

24 hrs ago | 1818 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

07 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 1977 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

07 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 871 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

07 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 1119 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

07 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 3066 Views