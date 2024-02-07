Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimsec 'fails' to pay exam transporters

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OWNERS of vehicles hired to transport the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) 2023 examination papers are still to paid, five months after they rendered their services, it emerged this week.

The vehicles were hired through government's Central Mechanical and Equipment Department (CMED) at a rate of US$152 per day, to deliver examination papers for Grade Seven, Ordinary and Advanced levels to various centres across Zimbabwe.

This was after Zimsec introduced a new exam delivery strategy to ensure the safety of question papers and curb leaking of examinations.

Zimsec has already released all the results for the 2023 academic year.

Vehicle owners, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they rendered services for up to 30 days but were informed that CMED had not received the funds from Zimsec to pay them.

This is despite CMED having promised to pay for the services at the end of the examination sittings, according to a contract signed between the two parties, seen by NewsDay.

The amounts due, someclose to US$4 000, were to be paid in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate.

"CMED shall pay the hire fee in respect of the vehicle(s) either at the end of the programme or monthly into bank accounts supplied herein within a reasonable time frame. (A 30% withholding tax charge will be deducted from all payments due to the contractor unless a valid tax clearance certificate is availed).

"In the event that the service rendered by the contractor's vehicle or driver is found to be unsatisfactory, CMED shall have the right to terminate the contract in whole or part in terms hereof," read part of the contract.

Contacted for comment, Zimsec spokesperson Nicholette Dlamini said CMED received the funds and "would continue to receive the funds" as there was a continuous business partnership between the parastatals.

"How or who they pay after we have remitted is not under Zimsec's purview. CMED and Zimsec are parastatals which are engaged in ongoing business partnerships."

CMED spokesperson Tarisai Muzorori said Zimsec paid part of the service providers' dues while some were yet to receive theirs.

"We have a solid working relationship with our support services and all our operations are done transparently. Every business agreement we enter into with our stakeholders is bound by a contractual agreement that we honour to the satisfaction of parties involved.

"We have a good working relationship with Zimsec and any other State enterprise through our reputable and unmatched quality service provision.

"CMED has received part payment for the service rendered to Zimsec. However, the money was disbursed to the support service providers in accordance to the portion received."

Muzorori said they were engaging Zimsec regarding payment of the balance.

"We promise our support service providers to settle our obligation at the earliest possible time once we receive the final payment."

Source - newsday
More on: #Zimsec, #Fails, #Exam

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

53 mins ago | 27 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

55 mins ago | 59 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

57 mins ago | 17 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Kirsty Coventry allays cholera fears

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Parliament tears into court e-system

1 hr ago | 51 Views

ZimStat says its figures are correct

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Stash of cyanide discovered in Belmont

1 hr ago | 62 Views

1 091 arrested for traffic rules violators

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road section opens

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Another empty promise on road rehabilitation from Zimbabwe govt

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's EPOs are only being held for speculative purposes

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Schools defy Mnangagwa govt directive

1 hr ago | 44 Views

'War vets are not Zanu-PF bootlickers'

9 hrs ago | 525 Views

Prominent Zanu-PF member joins Zapu

9 hrs ago | 667 Views

Harare tops Zimbabwe's corruption list

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Charumbira faces showdown at PAP elections

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

10 hrs ago | 276 Views

HEXCO results out

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

11 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

11 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

11 hrs ago | 865 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

11 hrs ago | 688 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

11 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

11 hrs ago | 304 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

11 hrs ago | 76 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

11 hrs ago | 35 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

11 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

11 hrs ago | 40 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

11 hrs ago | 98 Views

Pressing Buttons

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

11 hrs ago | 62 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

16 hrs ago | 423 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

17 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

22 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

22 hrs ago | 1039 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

23 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

23 hrs ago | 1812 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

07 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 1974 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

07 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 869 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

07 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 1119 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

07 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 3048 Views