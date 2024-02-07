Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
THE Southern African Development Community (Sadc) appears to have closed the door on calls for fresh elections in Zimbabwe after the regional bloc's secretariat endorsed a project being spearheaded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

The African Union also threw its weight behind the multi-million-dollar Museum of African Liberation in Harare after a meeting with Mnangagwa's special envoy, ambassador Simbarashe Mumbengegwi.

Mnangagwa's regime is the prime backer of the project that is being implemented by the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK).

Last week, both Sadc and the AU signalled that they will work with Mnangagwa's government on the project.

Critics have decried this as "sanitising Mnangagwa's illegal regime".

Of particular concern is that the Sadc Election Observer Mission, flagged several electoral irregularities, and — along with other international observer missions — fell short of labelling the poll outcome illegitimate.

On January 25, 2024, Mumbengegwi was in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to meet the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

He delivered a message from Mnangagwa seeking the AU Commission's support for the Museum of African Liberation project.

Mahamat said the AU Commission was eager to collaborate on the project.

Four days later, Mumbengegwi - who is a former Foreign Affairs minister - was at the Sadc headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana, to discuss a similar memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the bloc's executive secretary, Elias Magosi.

"Magosi highlighted that the project resonates with the region's objectives, among others, the operationalisation of the mechanism to recognise and honour the founders of Sadc for their contribution to the establishment of the organisation and pursuit of regional integration," an official report on the Sadc website said.

The report continued: "In this regard, further engagements regarding the project and MoU, as well as follow-ups, will be conducted between Sadc and INSTAK in collaboration with the Zimbabwean embassy in Botswana."

The endorsement of Mnangagwa's administration indicates the bloc has put the Zimbabwe election issue to bed, and is preoccupied with advancing ties.

This will dampen the mood in the opposition movement that was pushing for a poll re-run despite analysts saying the move was unattainable.

Reacting to the developments on micro-blogging site X, journalist and Mnangagwa critic Hopewell Chin'ono said: "Well, Sadc is engaged on Zanu-PF regime things fellow compatriots. The executive secretary of Sadc met with Mnangagwa's envoy, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi to talk about, wait for it, the Liberation Museum being built in Harare.

"Do you still believe the lies that Sadc is coming to deal with the shambolic electoral issues?"

The majority of responses to the post lamented that Sadc had "abandoned" the people of Zimbabwe; while others pointed out that the bloc had no legal basis on which to order and supervise fresh elections.

According to results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Mnangagwa secured 52,6% of the vote against Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa's 44,03% in a poll many observers said was chaotic.

Chamisa rejected the election results and launched a diplomatic offensive while pushing for fresh polls.

He has since ditched the CCC which is, however, in disarray with rival factions engaged in fierce fights over luring him to return to the party.

The party has also been torn apart by infighting among the leadership.

Chamisa stepped down from the CCC presidency after losing control of the party to self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu who has been on a spree recalling legislators and councillors saying they have ceased to be members of the political party.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

53 mins ago | 27 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

55 mins ago | 59 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

57 mins ago | 17 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Kirsty Coventry allays cholera fears

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zimsec 'fails' to pay exam transporters

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Parliament tears into court e-system

1 hr ago | 51 Views

ZimStat says its figures are correct

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Stash of cyanide discovered in Belmont

1 hr ago | 62 Views

1 091 arrested for traffic rules violators

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road section opens

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Another empty promise on road rehabilitation from Zimbabwe govt

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's EPOs are only being held for speculative purposes

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Schools defy Mnangagwa govt directive

1 hr ago | 44 Views

'War vets are not Zanu-PF bootlickers'

9 hrs ago | 525 Views

Prominent Zanu-PF member joins Zapu

9 hrs ago | 667 Views

Harare tops Zimbabwe's corruption list

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Charumbira faces showdown at PAP elections

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

10 hrs ago | 276 Views

HEXCO results out

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

11 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

11 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

11 hrs ago | 865 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

11 hrs ago | 688 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

11 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

11 hrs ago | 304 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

11 hrs ago | 76 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

11 hrs ago | 35 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

11 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

11 hrs ago | 40 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

11 hrs ago | 98 Views

Pressing Buttons

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

11 hrs ago | 62 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

16 hrs ago | 423 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

17 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

22 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

22 hrs ago | 1039 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

23 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

23 hrs ago | 1812 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

07 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 1974 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

07 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 869 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

07 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 1119 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

07 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 3048 Views