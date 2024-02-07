Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

by Staff reporter
2024-02-07
Zimbabwe Cricket intends to modernize local cricket stadiums to meet contemporary standards. Presently, there are three venues capable of hosting international games: Harare Sports Club, Queens Sports Club, and Takashinga Cricket Ground. Despite their suitability for international matches, these facilities lack modern amenities such as cushioned seats, digital entry gates, and terrace roofs.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Cricket's media and communication manager, Darlington Majonga, acknowledged the need for upgrades. He emphasized the desire to enhance the fan experience and accommodate more spectators, particularly with the upcoming hosting of major tournaments like the 2027 Men's World Cup and the Under 19 World Cup. Majonga highlighted the collaborative effort between Zimbabwe Cricket and the stadium owners to improve facilities.

Additionally, Zimbabwe Cricket aims to expand the game's reach across the country, with plans for new venues, including one in Victoria Falls. Majonga emphasized the economic benefits and alignment with the Visit Zimbabwe campaign initiated by President Emerson Mnangagwa in 2020.

Cricket's significant contribution to sports tourism in Zimbabwe was underscored in a report by Zimbabwe Tourism. The country's recent hosting of major events, including the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Global Qualifiers and the Zim Afro T10 cricket, further solidified its position in the cricketing world.

