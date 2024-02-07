Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The match concluded with a 1-1 scoreline after extra time, setting up a final showdown for the three-time champions against either hosts Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo, who will clash later, scheduled for Sunday.

Both goals during regular time were penalty kicks, with Nigeria's captain William Troost-Ekong finding the net in the 67th minute, countered by Teboho Mokoena's equalizer from the spot in the 90th minute.

Nigeria had initially celebrated a second goal by star forward Victor Osimhen, only for the play to be reversed following a VAR review, which revealed a foul on South Africa's Percy Tau in the penalty area.

South Africa had an opportunity to clinch victory in added time of regular play when Khuliso Mudau's shot went over the bar after goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali parried away a Mokoena free kick. The South African team ended with 10 men after Grant Kekana was red-carded in the 115th minute for a last-defender foul.

Nigeria had maintained a flawless record against South Africa in the premier African football competition, winning all three previous encounters. These victories included a 2-0 triumph in a 2000 semi-final, a 4-0 win in a group stage match in 2004, and a 2-1 victory in the 2019 quarter-final.

Nigeria's coach, Jose Peseiro, made one change to the lineup, introducing Bright Osayi-Samuel in place of left-back Zaidu Sanusi. Meanwhile, star forward Osimhen returned to the starting lineup after recovering from an abdominal issue.

Supporters in the stadium displayed solidarity with Osimhen by wearing replicas of the protective facial mask he wears due to an eye socket injury sustained three years prior.

South Africa's coach, Hugo Broos, made one change as well, with Siyanda Xulu returning in central defense. The match saw an intense first half, with South Africa showcasing more shots on target, possession, and corner opportunities.

Despite an early scare with Osimhen clutching his abdomen, Nigeria pushed forward, ultimately breaking the deadlock in the second half through Troost-Ekong's penalty kick. South Africa fought back, with Evidence Makgopa coming close to equalizing.

The match saw a disallowed goal from Osimhen, followed by the equalizer from Mokoena, leading to extra time filled with drama, including Kekana's red card, before heading into a shootout.

Source - AFP

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

47 mins ago | 23 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

50 mins ago | 54 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

51 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Kirsty Coventry allays cholera fears

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimsec 'fails' to pay exam transporters

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Parliament tears into court e-system

1 hr ago | 48 Views

ZimStat says its figures are correct

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Stash of cyanide discovered in Belmont

1 hr ago | 56 Views

1 091 arrested for traffic rules violators

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road section opens

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Another empty promise on road rehabilitation from Zimbabwe govt

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe's EPOs are only being held for speculative purposes

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Schools defy Mnangagwa govt directive

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'War vets are not Zanu-PF bootlickers'

9 hrs ago | 521 Views

Prominent Zanu-PF member joins Zapu

9 hrs ago | 664 Views

Harare tops Zimbabwe's corruption list

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Charumbira faces showdown at PAP elections

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

10 hrs ago | 275 Views

HEXCO results out

10 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

10 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

10 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

11 hrs ago | 853 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

11 hrs ago | 680 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

11 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

11 hrs ago | 76 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

11 hrs ago | 35 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

11 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

11 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

11 hrs ago | 39 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

11 hrs ago | 97 Views

Pressing Buttons

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

11 hrs ago | 61 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

16 hrs ago | 423 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

17 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

22 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

22 hrs ago | 1036 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

23 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

23 hrs ago | 1810 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

07 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 1972 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

07 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 869 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

07 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 1119 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

07 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 3044 Views