Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

News / National

by Staff reporter

JEYS Marabini, the Afro-Pop legend who has been rocking the music scene for over three decades, is ready to wow his fans with a series of shows across the country and beyond this year. The artiste, whose real name is Majahawodwa Ndlovu, has released 10 albums that have topped the charts and earned him widespread acclaim and recognition.In an exclusive interview, Jeys shared his plans to mark his 34th anniversary in the music industry in style. He said he is working on a new album that will feature collaborations with various artistes, whose names he kept secret for now."For now I am not going to reveal the names of the artistes I am going to make collaborations with as I wish to keep my fans guessing," he excitedly revealed.He promised that the new album will have tracks that will stay fresh for decades to come, just like his previous hits.Jeys said he is grateful for the gift of life and the opportunities he has had to perform in big festivals, meet people from different walks of life and travel the world. He said he has shared the stage with almost three quarters of Zimbabwean artistes, including Thomas Mapfumo, Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Sandra Ndebele and the late AKA from South Africa.He also acknowledged the challenges he has faced along his journey, but said he has overcome them with courage and determination. Marabini said he never regrets being an artist as he believes it is his God-given talent."I have never regretted my career choice as this is my God given gift, but of course when I work on something new I aim for it to be better than my previous work," he said.Marabini has also mentored many upcoming artistes in his lifetime, both in and outside Zimbabwe, such as Gazelimnyama, Bukhosi and others. He said this is his way of giving back to the community and nurturing the next generation of Afro-Pop stars. He expressed his sadness over the loss of some of his protégés, such as Mangobongobo and Stayila, whom he wished to see grow and succeed in the industry.Marabini also revealed that meeting President Mnangagwa, was a special moment in his life. He said the President honoured him with an invitation to perform at his birthday ceremony and gave him strength and courage to continue his musical journey. He described the President as a leader who respects artistes and who has restored their dignity and confidence. He also said he is not the only one who has met the President, many other artistes have done so too.Marabini also highlighted that his song "Wathinta abafazi, wathinta imbokodo (mukadzi)" is currently used as the sound track on one of the First Lady's women empowerment projects, which he greatly appreciates.