Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CHICKEN Inn head coach Joey Antipas says they are not keen to reunite with their former midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi.

The left-footed former Warriors player recently left Ghanaian top-flight league side, Medeama after only five months into his one-year contract.

Gamecocks, who have been busy on the market in their quest to have a competitive side, were expected to provide a soft landing for their former star.

"It's very unfortunate that Mahachi only lasted five months at his Ghanaian club. The truth is we don't know the reason why he was let go.

"We also don't know about his fitness levels. More so, we have been busy making some recruitments. So, we are now a full house at Chicken Inn. We don't have any space to accommodate him," said Antipas who is a longtime admirer of Mahachi's attacking play.

To bolster their midfield department, the Gamecocks reunited with former club captain Danny Phiri and Innocent Mucheneka.

They also managed to lure Thulani Joseph and pint-sized Elshaamar Farasi from Caps United and Bulawayo City respectively.

This was after they lost Richard Hachiro to Ngezi Platinum Stars and Lawrence Mhlanga to former champions FC Platinum.

Mahachi joined Medeama in August last year and the club was reportedly not satisfied with his fitness and decided to close the door on him in the last few weeks.

Mahachi was discarded by South Africa's topflight league side SuperSport United following a domestic dispute that saw him being sidelined for over a year.

In the Super Diski League, Mahachi also turned out for Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates.

He boasts of 153 appearances and 20 goals at the clubs that he played for in South Africa.

In the local elite football league, the pacey midfielder also played for Highlanders and the now-defunct Bantu Rovers.

It was at Bantu Rovers, an outfit that was fondly known as Tshintsha Guluva, that he played alongside Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba, towering defender Teenage Hadebe, Botswana-based Nqobizitha Masuku, Ray Lunga and Danny Phiri among other talented players.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Kirsty Coventry allays cholera fears

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zimsec 'fails' to pay exam transporters

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Parliament tears into court e-system

1 hr ago | 54 Views

ZimStat says its figures are correct

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Stash of cyanide discovered in Belmont

1 hr ago | 70 Views

1 091 arrested for traffic rules violators

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road section opens

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Another empty promise on road rehabilitation from Zimbabwe govt

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe's EPOs are only being held for speculative purposes

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Schools defy Mnangagwa govt directive

1 hr ago | 50 Views

'War vets are not Zanu-PF bootlickers'

9 hrs ago | 527 Views

Prominent Zanu-PF member joins Zapu

9 hrs ago | 677 Views

Harare tops Zimbabwe's corruption list

9 hrs ago | 223 Views

Charumbira faces showdown at PAP elections

9 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

10 hrs ago | 282 Views

HEXCO results out

11 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

11 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

11 hrs ago | 700 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

11 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

11 hrs ago | 311 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

11 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

11 hrs ago | 79 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

11 hrs ago | 36 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

11 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

11 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

11 hrs ago | 40 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Pressing Buttons

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

16 hrs ago | 425 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

17 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

22 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

22 hrs ago | 1052 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

23 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

23 hrs ago | 1815 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

07 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 1976 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

07 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 870 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

07 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 1119 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

07 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 3059 Views