Chiwenga assumes Presidential office

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
VICE President Constantino Chiwenga is the Acting President from Thursday February 8 to Saturday February 11, while President Mnangagwa is in Botswana.

President Mnangagwa left on Thursday afternoon for Botswana to attend the 4th session of the Zimbabwe – Botswana Bi-National Commission.

BNCs are formal bodies established between two countries to facilitate and advance cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Zimbabwe and Botswana are expected to seal several agreements in the political, diplomatic, trade and economic areas.

Source - The Chronicle

