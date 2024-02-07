Latest News Editor's Choice


Gukurahundi disturbances not genocide, claims Charumbira

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Fortune Charumbira, who leads traditional leaders in Zimbabwe says the disturbances in the Midlands and Matebeleland provinces in the 1980s in which over 20 000 people were killed by security forces was not a genocide.

"It was not genocide, no. It was the army responding to dissidents and in the clashes, ended up victimizing innocents. But not, it cannot be called genocide," he told editors at a Gukurahundi Media Sensitisation workshop in Bulawayo on Thursday.

Source - The Chronicle

