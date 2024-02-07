Armed robbers get away with US$9,000

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Mabvuku are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a service station in Eastview on Wednesday where six unidentified suspects got away with over US$9 000.In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the police said six unidentified male suspects, who were armed with firearms and wearing face masks, attacked a security guard on duty and a motorist who had been fuelling his vehicle before stealing US$20."The suspects gained entry into the service station offices where they broke a safe using explosives and stole US$9 670 cash. The suspects then proceeded to a nearby lodge and attacked a security guard before stealing US$50 and an Itel cell phone," read the statement.