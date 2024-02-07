Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madagascar urged to abolish castration law

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Madagascar should abolish a new law which allows for the chemical and surgical castration of people convicted of raping minors as it was "cruel, inhuman and degrading", rights group Amnesty International has said.

Last month, President Andry Rajoelina proposed the amendments to the penal code – that include chemical and surgical castration as punishment for individuals found guilty of rape against minors.

These changes have since been agreed by MPs.

In a statement, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty's regional director for east and southern Africa, said:

"In Madagascar, rape cases remain under-reported, and perpetrators often go free due to the victims' and their families' fear of retaliation, stigmatisation, and a lack of trust in the judicial system.

"Implementing chemical and surgical castration, which constitutes cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, as a punishment for those found guilty of raping minors will not solve this and is inconsistent with Malagasy constitutional provisions against torture and other ill-treatment, as well as regional and international human rights standards."

Implementing chemical and surgical castration, which constitutes cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, as a punishment for those found guilty of raping minors will not solve this and is inconsistent with Malagasy constitutional provisions against torture and other ill-treatment, as well as regional and international human rights standards."

Source - BBC News

Comments


Must Read

Motorist granted bail for assaulting TTI marshal

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Armed robbers get away with US$9,000

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gukurahundi disturbances not genocide, claims Charumbira

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chiwenga assumes Presidential office

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

15 hrs ago | 446 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

15 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

15 hrs ago | 212 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

15 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

15 hrs ago | 319 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

16 hrs ago | 3234 Views

Kirsty Coventry allays cholera fears

16 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimsec 'fails' to pay exam transporters

16 hrs ago | 180 Views

Parliament tears into court e-system

16 hrs ago | 357 Views

ZimStat says its figures are correct

16 hrs ago | 341 Views

Stash of cyanide discovered in Belmont

16 hrs ago | 461 Views

1 091 arrested for traffic rules violators

16 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road section opens

16 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Another empty promise on road rehabilitation from Zimbabwe govt

16 hrs ago | 685 Views

Zimbabwe's EPOs are only being held for speculative purposes

16 hrs ago | 145 Views

Schools defy Mnangagwa govt directive

16 hrs ago | 636 Views

'War vets are not Zanu-PF bootlickers'

23 hrs ago | 968 Views

Prominent Zanu-PF member joins Zapu

23 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Harare tops Zimbabwe's corruption list

23 hrs ago | 456 Views

Charumbira faces showdown at PAP elections

23 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

07 Feb 2024 at 19:41hrs | 502 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

07 Feb 2024 at 19:38hrs | 498 Views

HEXCO results out

07 Feb 2024 at 19:24hrs | 245 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

07 Feb 2024 at 19:16hrs | 663 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

07 Feb 2024 at 19:12hrs | 376 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

07 Feb 2024 at 19:08hrs | 1307 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

07 Feb 2024 at 19:07hrs | 1143 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

07 Feb 2024 at 19:06hrs | 644 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

07 Feb 2024 at 19:06hrs | 319 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

07 Feb 2024 at 19:05hrs | 907 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

07 Feb 2024 at 19:05hrs | 349 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

07 Feb 2024 at 19:05hrs | 69 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

07 Feb 2024 at 19:04hrs | 200 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

07 Feb 2024 at 19:04hrs | 75 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

07 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 534 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

07 Feb 2024 at 18:34hrs | 462 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

07 Feb 2024 at 18:33hrs | 89 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

07 Feb 2024 at 18:31hrs | 219 Views

Pressing Buttons

07 Feb 2024 at 18:25hrs | 73 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

07 Feb 2024 at 18:22hrs | 100 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

07 Feb 2024 at 14:03hrs | 524 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

07 Feb 2024 at 12:42hrs | 161 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

07 Feb 2024 at 08:01hrs | 1332 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

07 Feb 2024 at 07:57hrs | 1797 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

07 Feb 2024 at 06:31hrs | 1217 Views