Madagascar urged to abolish castration law

Madagascar should abolish a new law which allows for the chemical and surgical castration of people convicted of raping minors as it was "cruel, inhuman and degrading", rights group Amnesty International has said.Last month, President Andry Rajoelina proposed the amendments to the penal code – that include chemical and surgical castration as punishment for individuals found guilty of rape against minors.These changes have since been agreed by MPs.In a statement, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty's regional director for east and southern Africa, said:"In Madagascar, rape cases remain under-reported, and perpetrators often go free due to the victims' and their families' fear of retaliation, stigmatisation, and a lack of trust in the judicial system."Implementing chemical and surgical castration, which constitutes cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, as a punishment for those found guilty of raping minors will not solve this and is inconsistent with Malagasy constitutional provisions against torture and other ill-treatment, as well as regional and international human rights standards."