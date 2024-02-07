Latest News Editor's Choice


Kamambo blames legal nightmares on Chiyangwa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Bribery accused former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo will know his fate on March 4 this year when Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande delivers her judgement on his case.

Kamambo is accused of paying kickbacks on ZIFA councillors to vote for him in the football mother body's 2018 elections.

When his trial continued Thursday, Kamambo took to the stand to deny the allegations.

He said his predecessor, Philip Chiyangwa caused his arrest to ensure that he fails to contest the elections.

Kamambo said the controversial Zanu PF politician and businessman stood no chance against him in the poll as he was no longer popular with everyone at ZIFA.

He also denies buying votes stating that he was not even aware who voted for him.

"There was no way I could have bribed the delegates for votes," he said.

"I believe Chiyangwa's intentions were for me to spend a night in prison whilst the elections commenced."

Prosecutors allege the payments Kamambo made to the delegates were unlawful and pointed to an attempt to buy votes.

Michael Reza, representing the National Prosecuting Authority, also said when Kamambo was struggling to be the association's president, he identified the voters and paid them various sums of money.

The court also heard that one Robert Matonga released the money on behalf of Kamambo.

Prosecutors further allege there is no legal justification for ZIFA to disburse the amounts ahead of the election.

Source - zimlive

