Zimbabwe: Cabinet's move to abolish death penalty marks progress

by APO
2 hrs ago | Views
LONDON - Responding to a move by Zimbabwe's cabinet to back abolition of the death penalty, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farisè, said:

"Zimbabwe has taken the right step towards ending this abhorrent and inhuman form of punishment that has no place in our world.

"Now that the cabinet has given its nod, Parliament must ensure the death penalty is truly abolished by voting to pass legislation that will make this a reality."

Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception because it violates the right to life as proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Amnesty International.

Source - APO

