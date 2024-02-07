Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cellphone thief bashed to death by three friends

by Peter Matuka/Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Police in Inyathi have arrested three suspected murderers for allegedly assaulting and murdering a colleague over allegations of cellphone theft.

The trio suspects; Kulekani Nyathi (25), Nkanyido Tshuma (26) and Bukhosi Mgucini all from Inyathi are held in Police custody pending further investigations.

Circumstances are that on February 04 and at around 2000 hours, the seven suspects were drinking beer at the farmhouse shop together with the now deceased Fight Phiri who is aged 27.

The suspects started accusing the now deceased of stealing an Itel cell phone belonging to Hapyson Ncube who is the shopkeeper at that place.

A misunderstanding arose between the two parties prompting one of the suspects to assault the now-deceased Phiri once on the face using open hands.

The now deceased person got outside the shop and ran with his life with two suspects giving a chase towards the bush whilst the other five suspects were following behind.

The other suspect who was following a chase found the now deceased person crying, lying on the ground facing upwards bleeding from the forehead and pleading for mercy to the two suspects who were standing on top of him.

The suspec then joined and further assaulted the complainant several times before leaving him unconscious in the bush which is about 50 meters away from the farm shop.

On February 5, the now deceased went back home where he narrated his fate to the informant who later took him to Inyathi hospital where he was certified dead upon admission.

A report was filed at ZRP Inyathi where the scene was attended and a smelling substance suspected to be a cattle dipping chemical was observed.

All three suspects were arrested and are under police custody at ZRP Inyathi. The body of the now-deceased person was taken to Inyathi District Hospital Mortuary post-mortem at United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed receiving a murder report of Fight Phiri.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe: Cabinet's move to abolish death penalty marks progress

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Kamambo blames legal nightmares on Chiyangwa

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Sikhala dumps CCC

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Madagascar urged to abolish castration law

7 hrs ago | 392 Views

Motorist granted bail for assaulting TTI marshal

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Armed robbers get away with US$9,000

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Gukurahundi disturbances not genocide, claims Charumbira

7 hrs ago | 311 Views

Chiwenga assumes Presidential office

7 hrs ago | 795 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

20 hrs ago | 478 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

20 hrs ago | 1955 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

20 hrs ago | 218 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

20 hrs ago | 810 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

20 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

20 hrs ago | 3432 Views

Kirsty Coventry allays cholera fears

20 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimsec 'fails' to pay exam transporters

20 hrs ago | 185 Views

Parliament tears into court e-system

20 hrs ago | 391 Views

ZimStat says its figures are correct

20 hrs ago | 347 Views

Stash of cyanide discovered in Belmont

20 hrs ago | 481 Views

1 091 arrested for traffic rules violators

20 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road section opens

20 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Another empty promise on road rehabilitation from Zimbabwe govt

20 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zimbabwe's EPOs are only being held for speculative purposes

20 hrs ago | 149 Views

Schools defy Mnangagwa govt directive

20 hrs ago | 645 Views

'War vets are not Zanu-PF bootlickers'

07 Feb 2024 at 20:36hrs | 980 Views

Prominent Zanu-PF member joins Zapu

07 Feb 2024 at 20:34hrs | 1336 Views

Harare tops Zimbabwe's corruption list

07 Feb 2024 at 20:33hrs | 462 Views

Charumbira faces showdown at PAP elections

07 Feb 2024 at 20:32hrs | 514 Views

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

07 Feb 2024 at 19:41hrs | 544 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

07 Feb 2024 at 19:38hrs | 526 Views

HEXCO results out

07 Feb 2024 at 19:24hrs | 248 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

07 Feb 2024 at 19:16hrs | 680 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

07 Feb 2024 at 19:12hrs | 384 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

07 Feb 2024 at 19:08hrs | 1316 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

07 Feb 2024 at 19:07hrs | 1157 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

07 Feb 2024 at 19:06hrs | 658 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

07 Feb 2024 at 19:06hrs | 323 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

07 Feb 2024 at 19:05hrs | 948 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

07 Feb 2024 at 19:05hrs | 352 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

07 Feb 2024 at 19:05hrs | 71 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

07 Feb 2024 at 19:04hrs | 203 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

07 Feb 2024 at 19:04hrs | 76 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

07 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 538 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

07 Feb 2024 at 18:34hrs | 464 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

07 Feb 2024 at 18:33hrs | 90 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

07 Feb 2024 at 18:31hrs | 221 Views

Pressing Buttons

07 Feb 2024 at 18:25hrs | 73 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

07 Feb 2024 at 18:22hrs | 101 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

07 Feb 2024 at 14:03hrs | 530 Views