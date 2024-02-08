Latest News Editor's Choice


Gory 'suicide' at Bulawayo lodge

by Staff reporter
IN A traumatising incident a man was found dead at a lodge in Bulawayo, hanging from the roof trusses with two gunshot wounds to the head.

Police attended the scene on Wednesday following a report that the man had indicated he wanted to kill himself.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

"We would like to advise community members to seek counselling when they are faced with a difficult situation rather than to take their lives. They should also engage third parties such as pastors, elders in the community, or police from the Victim Friendly Unit (VFU)," he said.

A source close to the incident said last week on Thursday, Nicolle William allegedly phoned the manager of the lodge informing him that the deceased James Rory (39) had booked at his lodge intended to commit suicide.

"William phoned the manager at the lodge stating that Rory intended to take his life and must check on him. The manager went to check on him and found the door of his room locked," said the source.

The manager gave his subordinate spare keys to open the door and they were greeted by a disturbing sight.

"They found his lifeless body hanging from the roof truss bleeding from his head. Upon checking on him they noticed that he had suffered two gunshot wounds on the head. They searched the pockets of his trousers and found a pistol," said the source.

After that the incident was reported to the police.

Efforts to get a comment from William were fruitless.

