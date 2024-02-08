Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man impregnates brother's wife and threatens to axe him to death

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
It's not the stab in the back that kills you.

It's when you turn around and see who's holding the knife!

The script reads so for Patson Ncube from Bulawayo's Selborne Park suburb who was betrayed by his younger brother Shelton Khumalo whom he had offered accommodation to stay with his wife while he was based in South Africa.

At the time, according to Ncube, Khumalo got in between the sheets with his wife resulting in her falling pregnant.

When he visited them he discovered that his wife was pregnant and upon quizzing her she revealed that she was impregnated by Khumalo.

The hard-to-believe news did not go down well with Ncube who confronted him but things turned nasty for him as he got on the receiving end of a beat down, peppered with insults by Khumalo.

His troubles at the hands of his younger brother mounted as he turned the heat on him accusing him of infecting him with an undisclosed disease. Ncube says he now sleeps with one eye open as his younger brother threatens to axe him to death.

Ncube applied for a protection order at the Bulawayo magistrates' courts.

In his affidavit he said: "The respondent (Shelton Khumalo) has been physically and emotionally abusing me. He threatens to kill me with an axe and chases me out of the house. He accuses me of infecting him with a disease that he has not named."

Khumalo appeared before magistrate Amanda Ndlovu and denied the allegations levelled against him: "I have never threatened to kill him. His wife came to my room and slept on my bed. I'm very sick because of his wife who infected me with a disease."

Ncube was granted the protection order. Khumalo was ordered not to physically assault and verbally abuse his brother. He was also prevented from issuing death threats at Ncube.

Source - Bmetro
