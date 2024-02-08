Robbers surrender loot after bees 'apprehend' them

News / National

by Staff reporter

IF you are ever in a situation where you are being robbed, the best thing to do is to comply with the robbers' demands and then report the incident to the police as soon as possible and wait for the wheels of justice to turn.The above advice, however, seemed to have no meaning for a gold miner from Mberengwa, Midlands province who allegedly lost US$30 000 to armed robbers when he decided to take the unconventional route to justice rather than wait for the police to track down the suspects.Why wait for the law when supernatural powers can be also used as a form of justice?The gold miner (name supplied) took matters into his own hands when he reportedly consulted a Harare-based traditional healer, Gogo Chihoro, who delivered paranormal justice on his behalf by unleashing a swarm of bees to attack the suspected robbers, forcing them to return the stolen money.Buzzing mightily, the swarm reportedly tracked down the suspects and "apprehended" them before stinging them into submission.Defeated and in pain, they marched, surrendered themselves to the victim, and returned the money.There was drama when the bees reportedly covered the suspects' head, neck, and back as they walked to the gold miner's residence.Thieves, and armed robbers, it seems, should think twice before crossing the paths "fenced" with these winged warriors.Relating the incident to B-Metro, which serves as a stark reminder of the lengths people will go to seek justice especially when they think conventional methods might fail them, a source said a relative suggested the unusual route to justice to the gold miner and he was desperate enough to try it when he consulted Gogo Chihoro in Harare."A relative advised him to contact Gogo in Harare. In the hope of recovering his money, he consulted her and was given two options to either unleash a baboon or a swarm of bees on the suspects and he chose the latter."After two days he was shocked when he saw the suspects coming to his house while being attacked by a swarm of bees. They were shouting for help. After surrendering the money they begged for forgiveness."The gold miner who was at a loss of words on what to do when he was robbed, was relieved to have his money back," said the source.The source said although he reported the matter to the police, it appears the gold miner was unwilling to wait for the police to track down the suspects.When the gold miner was asked to comment on the matter, he responded: "I can't comment. I cannot share my issues with the Press, sorry I can't."In a telephone interview Gogo Chihoro however, confirmed the incident and said she had assisted a lot of people who consulted her after losing their properties including cash.She said even gold miners were also consulting her before they started their operations to get the so-called "spiritual password" to discover or locate the precious mineral.