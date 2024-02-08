Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 43-YEAR-OLD man from Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo is nursing head injuries after his 27-year-old wife set upon him with slaps and stones for coming home late from a snooker game.Patience Nkiwane appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube facing a charge of physical abuse. She pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to 19 February on US$50 bail.Allegations against Nkiwane are that on 3 February 2024 at around 11pm, she approached her husband Aubrey Muarangandi who was coming from a snooker game.Nkiwane slapped Muarangandi resoundingly.His efforts to reason with her appeared to fuel her rage and she intensified the whip-like slaps.She pushed Muarangandi and he fell to the ground and grabbed a stone before straddling him and hitting him on the head with it.As a result of the assault, Muarangandi sustained cuts on the head and the matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Nkiwane.He was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination and a medical report was produced in court as evidence.