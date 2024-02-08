Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 43-YEAR-OLD man from Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo is nursing head injuries after his 27-year-old wife set upon him with slaps and stones for coming home late from a snooker game.

Patience Nkiwane appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube facing a charge of physical abuse. She pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to 19 February on US$50 bail.

Allegations against Nkiwane are that on 3 February 2024 at around 11pm, she approached her husband Aubrey Muarangandi who was coming from a snooker game.

Nkiwane slapped Muarangandi resoundingly.

His efforts to reason with her appeared to fuel her rage and she intensified the whip-like slaps.

She pushed Muarangandi and he fell to the ground and grabbed a stone before straddling him and hitting him on the head with it.

As a result of the assault, Muarangandi sustained cuts on the head and the matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Nkiwane.

He was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination and a medical report was produced in court as evidence.

Source - Bmetro
More on: #Hubby, #Late, #Home

Comments


Must Read

Tshabangu now a Senator

46 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa gets backing from veteran activists

1 min ago | 0 Views

Teachers shun Sizalendaba School

2 mins ago | 1 Views

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

44 mins ago | 96 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

48 mins ago | 44 Views

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

2 hrs ago | 482 Views

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF blasts EU for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Daft Charumbira in Gukurahundi storm

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

School head hires thugs, cause chaos

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Sikhala launches his movement

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from AfDB's US$40m Mozambique facility

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa exempts 21 entities from scrutiny

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe economy edges towards full dollarisation

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

CCC MP hails abolition of death penalty

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Police probe viral video, 1 arrested

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Miners4ED assists members to expand operations

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Bulawayo City Council not going back on decongesting CBD

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe police crack down on marshals, touts

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Malayitsha jailed 42 years

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders illegal settlers off State land

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

4 deputy ministers sworn in

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Driver left for dead in pirate taxi turf wars

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Robbers surrender loot after bees 'apprehend' them

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Man impregnates brother's wife and threatens to axe him to death

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Johnfat Sibanda pummels Tavengwa Zidya

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Gory 'suicide' at Bulawayo lodge

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Sticky fingers accountant nicks 160 000 Pula

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death by three friends

11 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zimbabwe: Cabinet's move to abolish death penalty marks progress

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

Kamambo blames legal nightmares on Chiyangwa

13 hrs ago | 638 Views

Sikhala dumps CCC

13 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Madagascar urged to abolish castration law

16 hrs ago | 759 Views

Motorist granted bail for assaulting TTI marshal

16 hrs ago | 493 Views

Armed robbers get away with US$9,000

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Gukurahundi disturbances not genocide, claims Charumbira

16 hrs ago | 528 Views

Chiwenga assumes Presidential office

16 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

08 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 504 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

08 Feb 2024 at 04:51hrs | 2200 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

08 Feb 2024 at 04:50hrs | 224 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

08 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 826 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

08 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 460 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

08 Feb 2024 at 04:32hrs | 3797 Views