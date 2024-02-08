Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malayitsha jailed 42 years

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
An attempt by a 53-year-old Beitbridge-based cross-border transporter to get rich through raping his teenage daughter has seen him locked behind bars for the next 36 years.

The man started raping the teenager from August 2020 when she was 13 until she fell pregnant at the age of 16 years last year.

In court the daughter testified that the man raped her alleging he wanted to boost his chances of making more money.

Before the judgment and sentencing yesterday, the Beitbridge Regional Court's yard was filled with community members who were keen to get first hand details on the trial's outcome.

A few weeks ago, through his lawyer, Mr Muchineripi Nhire, the cross-border transporter denied the charges and had his bid to stop the trial dismissed by Beitbridge regional magistrate Mr Innocent Bepura.

The man was found guilty of raping his daughter from the previous marriage and colluding with his new wife to illegally abort the pregnancy in December last year.

The 47-year-old step mother has already been jailed for four years by a local magistrate for causing the illegal abortion.

The cross-border transporter, who is 37 years older than his daughter, has an effective jail term of 36 years after six years of his 42 years' sentence were conditionally suspended for 5 years after his eventual release.

He was convicted on two counts of rape in August 2020 and September 2023 and was slapped with 20 years for each count. An additional two years was added for the conviction of indecent assault after his attempt to rape the girl was thwarted his other daughter in October 2022.

"Rape is a serious offence against women and in this case it's even worse your raped your own child for ritual purposes. Instead of being a protector of your children you decided to be the abuser.

"This court will not take lightly such violent behaviour against children and women.

"We need to send a strong message to would-be offenders by sending you away for a lengthy period," said Mr Bepura while delivering the sentence.

He also rebuked the defence lawyer, Mr Nhire, for playing games with the court after he kept making excuses for the trial to be concluded.

Presenting evidence in aggravation, prosecutors Mr Willbrought Muleya and Miss Tsitsi Mutukwa submitted that the man had done the unthinkable all for the love of getting rich. He had also colluded with his wife now in prison to carry out an illegal abortion that could have killed the girl.

"What makes the case worse is that throughout the trial the accused person did not show any signs of remorse and he chose to waste the court's time playing hide and seek.

"He is a close relative and committed the unthinkable. The accused is 37-years-older than the victim who will for a long time suffer the trauma of the sexual assault and the illegal abortion," said Mr Muleya.

In mitigation, Mr Nhire prayed for clemency arguing that the accused was unemployed and a father of five children all of school going age and that he had for the past four years been suffering from heart problems and high blood pressure.

In August 2020, the father arrived home at night and found the 3-year-old in the company of her step-mother and other children.

While helping her with schoolwork later that night he raped her. He tried to rape her again in October 2022 but failed after finding her sleeping with her elder sister.

But he raped her again while she was asleep in September last year.

The prosecutors said in 2022 the girl alerted her elder sister about the assaults. She at first did not believe her, but later told their stepmother who threatened to divorce the cross border transporter.

She later softened up after he claimed he assaulted the child as part of a ritual to make more money.

The State said on December 3 last year the stepmother discovered the pregnancy and asked the complainant about its paternity.

The teenager narrated her ordeal and the stepmother bought some medication after agreeing with her husband to terminate the pregnancy as a way of concealing the offence.

The issue came to light when one of her friends got information about the incident and advised a religious leader and the matter was then reported to the police.

The girl was taken to Beitbridge District Hospital for medical attention where it was discovered the pregnancy had been terminated.

The couple was arrested and the medication used in the illegal abortion was recovered from their house.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Jail, #Malayitsha, #Court

Comments


Must Read

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

36 mins ago | 76 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

40 mins ago | 32 Views

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zanu-PF blasts EU for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Daft Charumbira in Gukurahundi storm

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

School head hires thugs, cause chaos

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Sikhala launches his movement

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from AfDB's US$40m Mozambique facility

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa exempts 21 entities from scrutiny

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe economy edges towards full dollarisation

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

CCC MP hails abolition of death penalty

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Police probe viral video, 1 arrested

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Miners4ED assists members to expand operations

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Bulawayo City Council not going back on decongesting CBD

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe police crack down on marshals, touts

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders illegal settlers off State land

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

4 deputy ministers sworn in

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Driver left for dead in pirate taxi turf wars

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Robbers surrender loot after bees 'apprehend' them

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Man impregnates brother's wife and threatens to axe him to death

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Johnfat Sibanda pummels Tavengwa Zidya

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Gory 'suicide' at Bulawayo lodge

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Sticky fingers accountant nicks 160 000 Pula

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death by three friends

11 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zimbabwe: Cabinet's move to abolish death penalty marks progress

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

Kamambo blames legal nightmares on Chiyangwa

13 hrs ago | 635 Views

Sikhala dumps CCC

13 hrs ago | 2226 Views

Madagascar urged to abolish castration law

16 hrs ago | 755 Views

Motorist granted bail for assaulting TTI marshal

16 hrs ago | 492 Views

Armed robbers get away with US$9,000

16 hrs ago | 793 Views

Gukurahundi disturbances not genocide, claims Charumbira

16 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chiwenga assumes Presidential office

16 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

08 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 504 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

08 Feb 2024 at 04:51hrs | 2197 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

08 Feb 2024 at 04:50hrs | 224 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

08 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 826 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

08 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 456 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

08 Feb 2024 at 04:32hrs | 3789 Views

Kirsty Coventry allays cholera fears

08 Feb 2024 at 04:31hrs | 516 Views

Zimsec 'fails' to pay exam transporters

08 Feb 2024 at 04:31hrs | 205 Views

Parliament tears into court e-system

08 Feb 2024 at 04:30hrs | 421 Views