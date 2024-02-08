Miners4ED assists members to expand operations

News / National

by Staff reporter

MIDLANDS Miners for Economic Development (Miners4ED), an affiliate of Zanu-PF, said its focus this year is to assist its members to expand their operations so that they contribute to the growth of the mining sector.Established in 2022, the association's main objective is to assist the youths interested in mining to kick-start their operations.The association's chairman Cris Mahara said the thrust this year is to assist members to expand operations so that they contribute to the growth of the mining sector.He said the association assists mainly the youths and women who are into mining."Now that the elections are over, our focus is now on helping our members to boost production as we work towards Vision 2030," said Mahara.He said Miners4ED is taking advantage of its members' expertise and resources to drive the growth of the mining sector.To achieve its objectives, Mr Mahara said, the association was collaborating with key stakeholders that include Government departments, industry and local communities.Mahara said the association is committed to promoting innovation, technological advancement and best mining practices.Vice-chairperson Edwin Fundira, said their association is focusing on addressing the challenges hindering the growth of small-scale mining."We have placed small-scale miners at the centre of our agenda as we push for the growth of the mining sector," he said.Fundira said the association is advocating for the removal of the Exclusive Prospective Order (EPO) as this was impeding the growth of the mining sector."There are companies and individuals who have monopolised EPOs thereby disadvantaging those intending to join the mining sector," he said.