Police probe viral video, 1 arrested

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police in Harare have confirmed the arrest of one of the five women who were last week captured on video assaulting a local woman for allegedly dating a married man in Hatcliffe Extension.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the matter was under investigation, and identified the arrested suspect as Mitchel Kariwo (18).

"The ZRP has taken note of a video circulating on social media involving a female victim who was being assaulted by five female  suspects after being accused of having an affair with a married man in Hatcliffe Extension, Harare.

Nyathi said the victim (name withheld) is currently receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals following the assault.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to the public to assist with information on the whereabouts of the other suspects identified as Zeripah Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo, and one Olleen.

Source - newsday
More on: #Police, #Arrested, #Video

