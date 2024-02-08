Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe economy edges towards full dollarisation

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE economy is edging closer to full dollarisation amid reports that the informal sector is rejecting the dual pricing regime, exclusively selling in the United States dollar.

Latest figures released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) yesterday, showed that 83% of transactions on key food purchases at national level were done in United States dollars.

"Data on currency of transaction for key food items such as maize meal, cooking oil, rice, beef and bread were also collected. At national level, about 83 of the transactions on key food purchases were in US dollars," the ZimStat report read.

"The use of US dollars on key food purchases transactions was higher in rural areas (85,6%) than in urban areas (80,1%)."

The remaining 17% of key food purchases at national level, according to ZimStats, were conducted in Zimdollar (ZWL$) and South African rand (ZAR) with 6,4% carried out in both USD and ZAR.

A further 5,4% of the transactions were carried out using the Zimdollar and US$ while 1,7% was done only in ZWL with 3,4% carried out using all the currencies thus US$, local currency and the rand.

The increased use of the dollar comes as Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion deputy minister Kudakwashe Mnangagwa told Parliament on Wednesday that the government was aware that the informal sector was rejecting the dual pricing regime.

He was responding to legislators' inquiries during that question and answer session on Wednesday this week.

Mnangagwa said the government policy and law allowed shops, retailers and industry to display the prices and the currencies of their choice, whether US$ or the local currency.

"So in that regard, if there is any rejection, it would be counter to the law, but you would find that this phenomenon is occurring probably in the informal sector.

"In more formalised shops, you have both the US$ and ZWL$ pricing, it then comes back to the initial affliction that we have which is the inflation and exchange rate disparities that are creating some of these issues.

"Let me repeat that the multi-currency regime draws us back to the fact that we need to compare our currency to other currencies and this is going to come out during the presentations that are going to be done soon in the monetary policy which is under the purview of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa said.

He said the raft of measures being crafted would deal with fundamental issues which include the preservation of value of the local currency.

Mnangagwa said the government was also aware of the practice by retailers and shops of disconnecting point of sale machines to avoid payment in local currency.

He said this informed the government to come up with a cocktail of measures that ensured the preservation of value of the local currency.

The Zimdollar has been depreciating sharply against major currencies on low confidence. The depreciation has pushed up the prices of basic commodities.

The Zimdollar is trading at 1:10 927 against the US$ on the official market, 1:14 000 in supermarkets and 1:16 000 on the parallel market.

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe this week revealed that the family basket had doubled to ZWL$6,2 million from ZWL$3,6 million in December due to the continued depreciation of the Zimdollar.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa  told the first Cabinet meeting of 2024 this week that the government would soon introduce a raft of policy measures to arrest price increases, stabilise the foreign exchange rate and ultimately maintain the value of the Zimbabwe dollar.

However, economist Vince Musewe said the government should first address issues that erode confidence in the local currency.

"Price instability is a result of many issues including the political environment. When people do not have confidence in a system they seek value in the US dollar," he said.

"You cannot legislate or control people's psychological perceptions. You have to implement stable policies and deal with all the issues that erode confidence which include corruption, patronage and political persecutions."

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Tshabangu now a Senator

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa gets backing from veteran activists

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Teachers shun Sizalendaba School

3 mins ago | 1 Views

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

45 mins ago | 101 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

50 mins ago | 48 Views

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF blasts EU for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Daft Charumbira in Gukurahundi storm

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

School head hires thugs, cause chaos

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Sikhala launches his movement

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from AfDB's US$40m Mozambique facility

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa exempts 21 entities from scrutiny

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

CCC MP hails abolition of death penalty

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Police probe viral video, 1 arrested

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Miners4ED assists members to expand operations

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Bulawayo City Council not going back on decongesting CBD

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe police crack down on marshals, touts

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Malayitsha jailed 42 years

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders illegal settlers off State land

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

4 deputy ministers sworn in

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Driver left for dead in pirate taxi turf wars

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Robbers surrender loot after bees 'apprehend' them

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Man impregnates brother's wife and threatens to axe him to death

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Johnfat Sibanda pummels Tavengwa Zidya

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Gory 'suicide' at Bulawayo lodge

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Sticky fingers accountant nicks 160 000 Pula

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death by three friends

11 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zimbabwe: Cabinet's move to abolish death penalty marks progress

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

Kamambo blames legal nightmares on Chiyangwa

13 hrs ago | 639 Views

Sikhala dumps CCC

13 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Madagascar urged to abolish castration law

16 hrs ago | 759 Views

Motorist granted bail for assaulting TTI marshal

16 hrs ago | 493 Views

Armed robbers get away with US$9,000

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Gukurahundi disturbances not genocide, claims Charumbira

16 hrs ago | 528 Views

Chiwenga assumes Presidential office

16 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

08 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 504 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

08 Feb 2024 at 04:51hrs | 2202 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

08 Feb 2024 at 04:50hrs | 224 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

08 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 826 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

08 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 460 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

08 Feb 2024 at 04:32hrs | 3797 Views