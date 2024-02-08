Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to benefit from AfDB's US$40m Mozambique facility

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE African Development Bank's (AfDB) US$40 million loan to Mozambique's State-owned rail and port authority, Portos e Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique EP (CFM), will help neighbouring countries, including Zimbabwe, the regional bank has said.

The commitment by the AfDB is a corporate loan that will enable CFM to finance the purchase of rolling stock (locomotives, wagons and tank containers) for its main corridor, the Ressano Garcia railway line.

This line generates more than 90% of rail traffic volume and comprises 70% of CFM's overall rail transport volume.

According to AfDB, the operation includes the acquisition of 10 3000/3 300 horsepower diesel-electric locomotives, 300 wagons and 120 tank containers. The funding will also cover a three-year maintenance programme for the purchased locomotive and for training CFM maintenance staff.

"It will strengthen intra-African trade and regional integration by increasing capacity and the volume of goods transported from neighbouring countries by the most efficient route, with Mozambique serving its neighbouring countries of South Africa, Eswatini, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia, providing them with a port for exporting their products and importing goods," the bank said last week.

"The project will achieve net carbon savings of 744,511 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide over the period 2023-2035. Local communities along the corridors, including women, will have better access to markets to trade their goods and services. Strategically located in southern Africa, Mozambique is arguably the main logistics gateway for countries in the region's interior, such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Eswatini."

The bank said Mozambique's three main corridors offered relatively shorter options over road and rail networks for transporting freight from neighbouring countries and providing access to world markets for exports and imports.

"The goods transported over these corridors are mainly raw and processed materials, agricultural products, containerised freight and bulk liquids," the bank said.

"The Maputo corridor, where the rolling stock purchased under this project is to be deployed, is essentially used to export mineral commodities (such as bulk magnetite, ferrochrome, chromium ore and coal) from the mining belt of north-eastern South Africa through the port of Maputo, which provides the shortest seaport access."

AfDB also plans to mobilise an additional US$30 million for the project from other potential lenders with the implementation period of both loans expected by year-end.

Source - newsday
More on: #Afdb, #Facility, #Moza

Comments


Must Read

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

38 mins ago | 80 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

42 mins ago | 36 Views

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF blasts EU for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Daft Charumbira in Gukurahundi storm

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

School head hires thugs, cause chaos

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Sikhala launches his movement

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa exempts 21 entities from scrutiny

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe economy edges towards full dollarisation

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

CCC MP hails abolition of death penalty

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Police probe viral video, 1 arrested

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Miners4ED assists members to expand operations

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Bulawayo City Council not going back on decongesting CBD

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe police crack down on marshals, touts

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Malayitsha jailed 42 years

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders illegal settlers off State land

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

4 deputy ministers sworn in

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Driver left for dead in pirate taxi turf wars

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Robbers surrender loot after bees 'apprehend' them

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Man impregnates brother's wife and threatens to axe him to death

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Johnfat Sibanda pummels Tavengwa Zidya

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Gory 'suicide' at Bulawayo lodge

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Sticky fingers accountant nicks 160 000 Pula

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death by three friends

11 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zimbabwe: Cabinet's move to abolish death penalty marks progress

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

Kamambo blames legal nightmares on Chiyangwa

13 hrs ago | 635 Views

Sikhala dumps CCC

13 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Madagascar urged to abolish castration law

16 hrs ago | 757 Views

Motorist granted bail for assaulting TTI marshal

16 hrs ago | 492 Views

Armed robbers get away with US$9,000

16 hrs ago | 795 Views

Gukurahundi disturbances not genocide, claims Charumbira

16 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chiwenga assumes Presidential office

16 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

08 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 504 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

08 Feb 2024 at 04:51hrs | 2198 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

08 Feb 2024 at 04:50hrs | 224 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

08 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 826 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

08 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 459 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

08 Feb 2024 at 04:32hrs | 3789 Views

Kirsty Coventry allays cholera fears

08 Feb 2024 at 04:31hrs | 516 Views

Zimsec 'fails' to pay exam transporters

08 Feb 2024 at 04:31hrs | 205 Views

Parliament tears into court e-system

08 Feb 2024 at 04:30hrs | 421 Views