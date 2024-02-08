Latest News Editor's Choice


Sikhala launches his movement

by Staff reporter
Former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has dumped Citizens Coalition for Change launching a mass nationwide democratic consultative process as he seeks to form a new national movement.

Speaking at a Press conference attended by several Western diplomats in Harare yesterday, the veteran opposition leader said the CCC was dead.

Former CCC president Nelson Chamisa also dumped the opposition party which he formed two years ago saying the party had been infiltrated by Zanu-PF functionaries.

"With or without resources, the people shall carry out this most important task in the decisive phase of our history and our people's struggle against tyranny for their freedom, dignity and prosperity.

"To all those who have retained their democratic right to cling to the CCC carcass, I wish them all the best in their project," he said.

Sikhala, who was recently released after spending nearly two years in prison, said the new initiative was aimed at gathering input from various groups across the country to chart a new course for Zimbabwe's future.

"The consultative process will involve all important constituent bodies, that is, the general masses of our people, labour, students, traditional leaders, churches, civic society, businesspersons, professionals, residents' associations, informal traders, women clubs, farmers, peasants, youth organisations, progressive political organisations, war veterans, war collaborators, artists, corporate sector, and people living with disabilities," he said.

Sikhala said a series of "democratic consultative conventions" would be held at various levels, starting at the village level and culminating in a national people's democratic convention.

"Each ward, in this process, shall elect a delegate to attend the national people's democratic convention which will debate the views collated and coalesced during the democratic consultative conventions held at the shopfloor and grassroots levels throughout the country," he said.

Sikhala acknowledged the challenges ahead, including potential resistance from the ruling party.

"There will be no one left without being consulted from Malipati to Matusadonha, from Kotwa to Manama, from Sipepa to Muzarabani. We are not men and women of empty threats," he said.

"For nearly two years, I suffered in my oppressor's dungeon. You prayed for me to be released from the jaws of my tormentors. You clamoured loudly for my release as you knew that I was innocent."

He painted a bleak picture of Zimbabwe's current state, citing "abject poverty", "shrinking democratic space" and "entrenched dictatorship".

Sikhala called for a united struggle beyond narrow political interests.

