Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

School head hires thugs, cause chaos

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THERE were chaotic scenes at St Faith's High School outside Rusape, Manicaland province, this week after suspected "hired thugs" disturbed lessons at the Anglican Church-run school.

The thugs were allegedly hired by headmaster Arnold Makamba who is being accused of over enrolling for this year's Form 1 places.

The development has also seen some parents who were captured in videos which have since gone viral, demonstrating at school.

Makamba is allegedly to have hired the thugs to attack Anglican Diocese of Manicaland leaders led by Bishop Eric Ruwona to cause confusion at the school.

The headmaster is also being accused of unilaterally hiking fees without the approval of the government.

There are also allegations of attempts by Makamba and some school development committee (SDC) members to depose the authority which runs the affairs of the school.

Makamba and SDC members have been reportedly fighting to control the school's main account, a development that has led to the clashes.

Church member Amos Mabiya told NewsDay about the chaos at the school in an interview yesterday revealing that administrators were forced to mobilise security personnel with dogs.

"This is not the first time this has happened. We are seeing the same faces who are known friends of the headmaster [who] just want to cause confusion at the school after the over-enrolment of learners," Mabiya said.

"The SDC wants to control the school's main account and exclude the main authority which is the church and has made attempts to depose the church and appoint dubious characters to support this anarchy."

A staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Makamba was at the centre of the disturbances even though he was recommended and serves at the pleasure of the responsible authority.

"The current situation at the school has been a result of anarchy brought about by school head with the support of the SDC and this has compromised the mission and values of the church," he said.

Ruwona yesterday confirmed the disturbances saying they are investigating the matter and talking to the responsible authority.

Makamba did not answer his mobile phone.

According to the Mission Management and Guidelines and Policies and the Education Act gleaned by NewsDay yesterday, the bishop is the voice of the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland in all matters.

It also said the bishop of Manicaland by virtue of his divine position is the responsible authority of all Anglican schools in the Diocese of Manicaland.

Source - newsday
More on: #Headmaster, #Thugs, #Hire

Comments


Must Read

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

20 mins ago | 24 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

24 mins ago | 10 Views

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zanu-PF blasts EU for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Daft Charumbira in Gukurahundi storm

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Sikhala launches his movement

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from AfDB's US$40m Mozambique facility

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa exempts 21 entities from scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe economy edges towards full dollarisation

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

CCC MP hails abolition of death penalty

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Police probe viral video, 1 arrested

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Miners4ED assists members to expand operations

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo City Council not going back on decongesting CBD

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe police crack down on marshals, touts

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Malayitsha jailed 42 years

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders illegal settlers off State land

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

4 deputy ministers sworn in

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Driver left for dead in pirate taxi turf wars

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Robbers surrender loot after bees 'apprehend' them

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Man impregnates brother's wife and threatens to axe him to death

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Johnfat Sibanda pummels Tavengwa Zidya

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gory 'suicide' at Bulawayo lodge

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Sticky fingers accountant nicks 160 000 Pula

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death by three friends

11 hrs ago | 701 Views

Zimbabwe: Cabinet's move to abolish death penalty marks progress

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

Kamambo blames legal nightmares on Chiyangwa

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

Sikhala dumps CCC

13 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Madagascar urged to abolish castration law

15 hrs ago | 749 Views

Motorist granted bail for assaulting TTI marshal

15 hrs ago | 491 Views

Armed robbers get away with US$9,000

15 hrs ago | 791 Views

Gukurahundi disturbances not genocide, claims Charumbira

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chiwenga assumes Presidential office

15 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

08 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 503 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

08 Feb 2024 at 04:51hrs | 2190 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

08 Feb 2024 at 04:50hrs | 224 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

08 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 826 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

08 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 450 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

08 Feb 2024 at 04:32hrs | 3777 Views

Kirsty Coventry allays cholera fears

08 Feb 2024 at 04:31hrs | 516 Views

Zimsec 'fails' to pay exam transporters

08 Feb 2024 at 04:31hrs | 204 Views

Parliament tears into court e-system

08 Feb 2024 at 04:30hrs | 420 Views