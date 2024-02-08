Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

News / National

by Staff reporter

Outspoken opposition figure Job Sikhala has revealed fears of assassination plots orchestrated by his adversaries.Sikhala voiced these concerns during the unveiling of his new political endeavor in Harare on Thursday."Whether I am present among you or not, my enemies persist in their designs to eliminate me for reasons known only to them. Despite this threat, our mission must continue unhindered until its completion," Sikhala stated.The former lawmaker, who spent 595 days in pretrial detention, recently regained his freedom. However, he disclosed to NewZimbabwe.com last week that he has been subjected to fresh threats of detention by unidentified individuals shortly after his release from incarceration.Sikhala asserted that his time behind the walls of Chikurubi prison has fortified his determination."I faced the challenge head-on, dealing with it as it arose. When under attack, I learned not to succumb to panic but to repel every assault and draw strength from adversity. I am resilient, undaunted by any obstacles thrown my way," Sikhala affirmed.Upon his release, Sikhala discovered his political affiliation, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), embroiled in internal turmoil marked by factionalism.Amid the leadership vacuum within the fragmented CCC and the departure of parliamentarians and key figures, Sikhala opted to leave the party he described as a "carcass" and chart his own political course, one characterized by broad-based participation from civil society organizations, students, and political stakeholders."Regardless of available resources, the people will carry out this vital mission during this pivotal juncture in our history, as they continue their struggle against oppression for freedom, dignity, and prosperity. To those who have chosen to remain attached to the remnants of the CCC, I extend my best wishes for their endeavors," he concluded.