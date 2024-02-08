Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Outspoken opposition figure Job Sikhala has revealed fears of assassination plots orchestrated by his adversaries.

Sikhala voiced these concerns during the unveiling of his new political endeavor in Harare on Thursday.

"Whether I am present among you or not, my enemies persist in their designs to eliminate me for reasons known only to them. Despite this threat, our mission must continue unhindered until its completion," Sikhala stated.

The former lawmaker, who spent 595 days in pretrial detention, recently regained his freedom. However, he disclosed to NewZimbabwe.com last week that he has been subjected to fresh threats of detention by unidentified individuals shortly after his release from incarceration.

Sikhala asserted that his time behind the walls of Chikurubi prison has fortified his determination.

"I faced the challenge head-on, dealing with it as it arose. When under attack, I learned not to succumb to panic but to repel every assault and draw strength from adversity. I am resilient, undaunted by any obstacles thrown my way," Sikhala affirmed.

Upon his release, Sikhala discovered his political affiliation, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), embroiled in internal turmoil marked by factionalism.

Amid the leadership vacuum within the fragmented CCC and the departure of parliamentarians and key figures, Sikhala opted to leave the party he described as a "carcass" and chart his own political course, one characterized by broad-based participation from civil society organizations, students, and political stakeholders.

"Regardless of available resources, the people will carry out this vital mission during this pivotal juncture in our history, as they continue their struggle against oppression for freedom, dignity, and prosperity. To those who have chosen to remain attached to the remnants of the CCC, I extend my best wishes for their endeavors," he concluded.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Sikhala, #Ccc, #Chamisa

Comments


Must Read

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

16 mins ago | 19 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

21 mins ago | 5 Views

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF blasts EU for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Daft Charumbira in Gukurahundi storm

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

School head hires thugs, cause chaos

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Sikhala launches his movement

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from AfDB's US$40m Mozambique facility

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa exempts 21 entities from scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe economy edges towards full dollarisation

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

CCC MP hails abolition of death penalty

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Police probe viral video, 1 arrested

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Miners4ED assists members to expand operations

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo City Council not going back on decongesting CBD

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe police crack down on marshals, touts

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Malayitsha jailed 42 years

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders illegal settlers off State land

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

4 deputy ministers sworn in

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Driver left for dead in pirate taxi turf wars

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Robbers surrender loot after bees 'apprehend' them

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Man impregnates brother's wife and threatens to axe him to death

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Johnfat Sibanda pummels Tavengwa Zidya

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Gory 'suicide' at Bulawayo lodge

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Sticky fingers accountant nicks 160 000 Pula

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death by three friends

11 hrs ago | 701 Views

Zimbabwe: Cabinet's move to abolish death penalty marks progress

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

Kamambo blames legal nightmares on Chiyangwa

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

Sikhala dumps CCC

13 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Madagascar urged to abolish castration law

15 hrs ago | 749 Views

Motorist granted bail for assaulting TTI marshal

15 hrs ago | 490 Views

Armed robbers get away with US$9,000

15 hrs ago | 791 Views

Gukurahundi disturbances not genocide, claims Charumbira

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Chiwenga assumes Presidential office

15 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

08 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 502 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

08 Feb 2024 at 04:51hrs | 2189 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

08 Feb 2024 at 04:50hrs | 224 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

08 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 826 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

08 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 449 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

08 Feb 2024 at 04:32hrs | 3775 Views

Kirsty Coventry allays cholera fears

08 Feb 2024 at 04:31hrs | 516 Views

Zimsec 'fails' to pay exam transporters

08 Feb 2024 at 04:31hrs | 203 Views

Parliament tears into court e-system

08 Feb 2024 at 04:30hrs | 420 Views