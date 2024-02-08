Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

News / National

by Staff reporter

A leaked memo has confirmed that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has launched investigations into the source of funds of controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, following his lavish spending on high-end vehicles, including about 100 Toyota Aquas gifted to members of his Johane Masowe church.Dated June 23, 2023, the memo disclosed that ZACC's 'Team Alpha' initiated the probe after Chivhayo's initial donation of 50 Toyota Aqua vehicles to the apostolic church garnered attention. Chivhayo has continued his spending spree, splurging over US$5 million on luxury vehicles for musicians and chanters who he claims played a role in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's electoral victory.High-profile figures such as Jah Prayzah, Fantan, Sandra Ndebele, and Sulumani Chimbetu received top-of-the-range Mercedes Benz cars from a local dealership, Exquisite, which is also under ZACC's scrutiny.The leaked memo cited concerns over Chivhayo's extravagant purchases, often flaunted on social media, raising suspicions of involvement in illicit activities and prompting ZACC's investigation.While ZACC refrained from commenting, insiders revealed that discussing ongoing cases could tip off potential targets.Recent actions, including the investigation and subsequent order for explanation of unexplained wealth from Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) officials Knox Mutatabikwa and his wife Maonei, underscore ZACC's ongoing efforts against corruption.Chivhayo, however, took to social media to dismiss ZACC's investigation as overzealous, accusing officers of hoping for donations from him.Chivhayo's history of controversy and previous money laundering charges, as well as his subsequent arrest in 2018 on bribery allegations, have further heightened scrutiny over his spending habits.Despite being cleared of bribery charges, questions surrounding the origin of his wealth persist, both within ZACC and the wider Zimbabwean community.