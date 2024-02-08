Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it's going to challenge the Western Cape High Court's decision to suspend six members from participating in this year's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The EFF says the court's decision is undemocratic and unlawful. Malema was addressing the Durban University of Technology students at the Ndumiso Campus in Pietermaritzburg. This was part of the party's build-up to its manifesto launch.

"We will appeal to the Constitutional Court because we must not allow that precedent where elected members of Parliament can be removed through undemocratic methods and supported by the captured judiciary. It started like that in Zimbabwe where members of Parliament are rough tackled. We saw it in Zimbabwe, it is coming to South Africa. It must be stopped with immediate effect. Judges are not the Constitution; judges are not God and therefore they must be criticized when they are wrong. How do you say you must not call point of order; you regulate speech in Parliament," says Malema.

Malema says the State of the Nation Address will not inspire hope and that the challenges facing the country will not be dealt with.

"He has failed in all aspects; health facilities have collapsed, the infrastructure that he inherited has collapsed because the man has nothing that he can do right especially with the collective of the ANC. They do not want us in Parliament today because it is a group of cowards, there is no leader who is a coward like President Ramaphosa who is being protected by the judges. He is hiding behind the red dress of the judges because he knows politically, he will not be able to defeat us, we are not worried about that."


Source - SABC News
More on: #Malema, #Judiciary,

Comments


Must Read

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

21 mins ago | 30 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

26 mins ago | 12 Views

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF blasts EU for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Daft Charumbira in Gukurahundi storm

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

School head hires thugs, cause chaos

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Sikhala launches his movement

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from AfDB's US$40m Mozambique facility

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa exempts 21 entities from scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe economy edges towards full dollarisation

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

CCC MP hails abolition of death penalty

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Police probe viral video, 1 arrested

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Miners4ED assists members to expand operations

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo City Council not going back on decongesting CBD

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe police crack down on marshals, touts

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Malayitsha jailed 42 years

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders illegal settlers off State land

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

4 deputy ministers sworn in

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Driver left for dead in pirate taxi turf wars

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Robbers surrender loot after bees 'apprehend' them

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man impregnates brother's wife and threatens to axe him to death

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Johnfat Sibanda pummels Tavengwa Zidya

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gory 'suicide' at Bulawayo lodge

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Sticky fingers accountant nicks 160 000 Pula

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death by three friends

11 hrs ago | 702 Views

Zimbabwe: Cabinet's move to abolish death penalty marks progress

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

Kamambo blames legal nightmares on Chiyangwa

13 hrs ago | 633 Views

Sikhala dumps CCC

13 hrs ago | 2194 Views

Madagascar urged to abolish castration law

15 hrs ago | 749 Views

Motorist granted bail for assaulting TTI marshal

15 hrs ago | 491 Views

Armed robbers get away with US$9,000

15 hrs ago | 791 Views

Gukurahundi disturbances not genocide, claims Charumbira

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chiwenga assumes Presidential office

15 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

08 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 503 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

08 Feb 2024 at 04:51hrs | 2190 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

08 Feb 2024 at 04:50hrs | 224 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

08 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 826 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

08 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 451 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

08 Feb 2024 at 04:32hrs | 3780 Views

Kirsty Coventry allays cholera fears

08 Feb 2024 at 04:31hrs | 516 Views

Zimsec 'fails' to pay exam transporters

08 Feb 2024 at 04:31hrs | 204 Views

Parliament tears into court e-system

08 Feb 2024 at 04:30hrs | 421 Views