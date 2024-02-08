Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The war between Hopewell Chin'ono and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi, known is some quarters as Promise Pfenye, continues unabated.

Chin'ono alleges that Mkwananzi is collaborating with the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO).

Last week, Chin'ono, posting on X, referred to Mkwananzi by his first name and claimed that the CCC spokesperson is working with the CIO to disrupt the opposition. He stated:

Yesterday Chin'ono pressed on with his allegations.

"Any opposition outfit you are part of is not an opposition movement, it is a captured movement!

"Those that will believe you thinking that you are part of opposing ZANUPF will be wasting their time!

"It is their right to waste their time, but they won't say they didn't know because we told them the truth.

"You work with secret service and you yourself said it showing folks your texts exchange with a CIO director as you canvased for support to take over as CCC acting president."



Mkwananzi/ Pfenye, a former MDC youth leader and founder of the Tajamuka/Sesjikile Movement, was appointed CCC spokesperson by then-party leader Nelson Chamisa just before the August 2023 general elections. He took over from former Mt Pleasant MP, Fadzayi Mahere, under unclear circumstances, and critics argue that he is not as effective as his predecessor.



Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Tshabangu now a Senator

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa gets backing from veteran activists

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Teachers shun Sizalendaba School

5 mins ago | 1 Views

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

46 mins ago | 106 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

51 mins ago | 48 Views

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zanu-PF blasts EU for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Daft Charumbira in Gukurahundi storm

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

School head hires thugs, cause chaos

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Sikhala launches his movement

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from AfDB's US$40m Mozambique facility

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa exempts 21 entities from scrutiny

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe economy edges towards full dollarisation

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

CCC MP hails abolition of death penalty

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Police probe viral video, 1 arrested

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Miners4ED assists members to expand operations

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Bulawayo City Council not going back on decongesting CBD

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe police crack down on marshals, touts

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Malayitsha jailed 42 years

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders illegal settlers off State land

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

4 deputy ministers sworn in

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Driver left for dead in pirate taxi turf wars

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Robbers surrender loot after bees 'apprehend' them

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Man impregnates brother's wife and threatens to axe him to death

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Johnfat Sibanda pummels Tavengwa Zidya

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Gory 'suicide' at Bulawayo lodge

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Sticky fingers accountant nicks 160 000 Pula

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death by three friends

11 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zimbabwe: Cabinet's move to abolish death penalty marks progress

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

Kamambo blames legal nightmares on Chiyangwa

13 hrs ago | 639 Views

Sikhala dumps CCC

13 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Madagascar urged to abolish castration law

16 hrs ago | 760 Views

Motorist granted bail for assaulting TTI marshal

16 hrs ago | 493 Views

Armed robbers get away with US$9,000

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Gukurahundi disturbances not genocide, claims Charumbira

16 hrs ago | 529 Views

Chiwenga assumes Presidential office

16 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction floors open in March

08 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 504 Views

No Chicken Inn for Mahachi

08 Feb 2024 at 04:51hrs | 2206 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrates 34 years of Afro-pop excellence

08 Feb 2024 at 04:50hrs | 224 Views

Nigeria dumps Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON final in penalty shootout thriller

08 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 826 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia

08 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 460 Views

Chamisa's dream of fresh Zimbabwe polls evaporates

08 Feb 2024 at 04:32hrs | 3799 Views