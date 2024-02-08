Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

Amidst a fiercely contested $120 million oil deal in West Africa and mounting opposition to his investments in Somaliland, entrepreneur Edd Branson finds himself at the center of a storm. Despite facing obstacles, threats, and even personal security risks, Branson remains resolute in his mission to drive investment and economic growth in Africa.Branson's recent invitation to invest in Mali's mining sector sparked a swift backlash from resentful opponents, resulting in threats being sent to his office. Evaluating the risks, Branson's team reluctantly decided to postpone his trip.Undeterred by the challenges, Branson is focused on unlocking Africa's untapped resources, particularly in the oil and mining sectors. He aims to prioritize the continent's economic development and social progress over the interests of a few select individuals.Through his expertise and strategic networks, Branson maintains an advantage over his rivals. His years of experience have equipped him to navigate difficult situations while protecting his interests and objectives.Recognizing the vital role of foreign investment in Africa's growth, Branson advocates for responsible investment that drives economic progress, employment, and poverty reduction. He envisions a future where investments fuel infrastructure development, improve access to education and healthcare, and elevate living standards.Although rival businesspersons attempt to hinder his progress, Branson remains a resilient advocate for investment in West Africa and Somaliland. With his unwavering commitment and strong alliances, he aims to create a conducive investment environment that benefits both Africa and the global business community.