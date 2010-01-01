Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa gets backing from veteran activists

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (VAAZ), an affiliate of the now fractured Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has declared its support and allegiance to former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa who ditched the party recently.

Chamisa resigned from the party claiming that he had nothing to do with the CCC after it was allegedly infiltrated by the ruling Zanu PF party.

The CCC had been hit by a spate of recalls instigated by self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Chabangu.

VAAZ was formed during the era of the late Morgan Tsvangirai's MDC presidency and was affiliated to the opposition party.

When the MDC was grabbed by Thokozani Khupe and later Douglas Mwonzora leading to the formation of CCC, VAAZ rallied its support behind the new party.

However, in a statement this week, VAAZ spokesperson Blessing Mandava said, after consultations, members across the globe agreed to back Chamisa.

"CCC has lost traction following total capture by a predatory regime using its proxy Tshabangu and weaponised Judiciary. Thus, henceforth, VAAZ dissociates itself from CCC in its adjunctive work as a social welfare organisation focusing on victims of the rogue regime and their dependants.

"The vision of a new great Zimbabwe for everyone has become far detached and remote under CCC as it no longer has the general populace's mandate in Zimbabwe.

"That VAAZ remains committed to the welfare and rehabilitation of all political victims, amplifying the voice of the voiceless and being staunch human rights defenders in tribute to our heroes for democracy," Mandava said.

He said the captured CCC was toxic to opposition politics as it was now a regime enabler.

"VAAZ declare that the Tshabangu cabal has betrayed the poor people's struggle by culling the legitimate opposition on the land, donating seats predominantly opposition to Zanu PF on a silver platter, and creating a subtle opposition which is friendly to Zanu PF.

"The CCC idea has been hijacked by gluttonous regime proxies and lackeys whose betrayal of the poor people's struggle is empirical and dates back to the days of the doyen of democracy, Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

"Tshabangu cronies have betrayed what our murdered heroes died for. They have abrogated the objectives of the poor people's struggle for 30 pieces of silver.

"The regime must stop meddling and muddling in opposition politics and return Zimbabwe to the rule of law, good governance, responsible leadership and sustainable development."

He said VAAZ supported the idea and vision of putting the people first in fighting for a holistic transformation of Zimbabwe.

"VAAZ totally commits itself to work with like-minded Zimbabweans to achieve total freedom and participatory democracy for all Zimbabweans regardless of colour or creed as fought for by our kith and kin that paid the ultimate price at the hands of the dictators.

"Without president Chamisa, the CCC vision 'citizens first', is nothing but just an institution devoid of the founding ideology. VAAZ will continue to keep its focus on Zimbabwe, uniting the political victims and all the citizens so that we build a better Zimbabwe for posterity," he said.

Mandava also said VAAZ members believed that Chamisa's resignation was in the best interests of the people of Zimbabwe.

"Furthermore, we believe he is key to the new great Zimbabwe everyone is yearning for. Tshabangu is nothing more than a fresh embodiment of Morrison Nyati who betrayed the liberation struggle in the 1970s.

"Fellow Zimbabweans, do not lose hope. Let us stick together. A new Zimbabwe is on the horizon. The darkest hour, is just before dawn," he said.

Source - southern eye

Comments


Must Read

CCC in uncertain waters

4 hrs ago | 703 Views

Lack of strategy in Zimbabwe opposition politics

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Deputy PG implicated in gold mine scandal

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

TelOne mulls decommissioning copper cable infrastructure

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe licences US$9,7 billion investments

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Gold panning threatens Inyankuni pipeline

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Tshabangu now a Senator

4 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Teachers shun Sizalendaba School

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

5 hrs ago | 463 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

6 hrs ago | 854 Views

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

6 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

6 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

7 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF blasts EU for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

Daft Charumbira in Gukurahundi storm

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

School head hires thugs, cause chaos

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Sikhala launches his movement

7 hrs ago | 607 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from AfDB's US$40m Mozambique facility

7 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa exempts 21 entities from scrutiny

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe economy edges towards full dollarisation

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

CCC MP hails abolition of death penalty

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

Police probe viral video, 1 arrested

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Miners4ED assists members to expand operations

7 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo City Council not going back on decongesting CBD

7 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe police crack down on marshals, touts

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

Malayitsha jailed 42 years

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders illegal settlers off State land

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

4 deputy ministers sworn in

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Driver left for dead in pirate taxi turf wars

7 hrs ago | 194 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

7 hrs ago | 210 Views

Robbers surrender loot after bees 'apprehend' them

7 hrs ago | 515 Views

Man impregnates brother's wife and threatens to axe him to death

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Johnfat Sibanda pummels Tavengwa Zidya

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Gory 'suicide' at Bulawayo lodge

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

Sticky fingers accountant nicks 160 000 Pula

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death by three friends

15 hrs ago | 750 Views

Zimbabwe: Cabinet's move to abolish death penalty marks progress

15 hrs ago | 150 Views

Kamambo blames legal nightmares on Chiyangwa

17 hrs ago | 690 Views

Sikhala dumps CCC

17 hrs ago | 2703 Views

Madagascar urged to abolish castration law

20 hrs ago | 811 Views

Motorist granted bail for assaulting TTI marshal

20 hrs ago | 530 Views

Armed robbers get away with US$9,000

20 hrs ago | 858 Views

Gukurahundi disturbances not genocide, claims Charumbira

20 hrs ago | 586 Views

Chiwenga assumes Presidential office

20 hrs ago | 1979 Views