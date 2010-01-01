Chamisa gets backing from veteran activists

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (VAAZ), an affiliate of the now fractured Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has declared its support and allegiance to former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa who ditched the party recently.Chamisa resigned from the party claiming that he had nothing to do with the CCC after it was allegedly infiltrated by the ruling Zanu PF party.The CCC had been hit by a spate of recalls instigated by self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Chabangu.VAAZ was formed during the era of the late Morgan Tsvangirai's MDC presidency and was affiliated to the opposition party.When the MDC was grabbed by Thokozani Khupe and later Douglas Mwonzora leading to the formation of CCC, VAAZ rallied its support behind the new party.However, in a statement this week, VAAZ spokesperson Blessing Mandava said, after consultations, members across the globe agreed to back Chamisa."CCC has lost traction following total capture by a predatory regime using its proxy Tshabangu and weaponised Judiciary. Thus, henceforth, VAAZ dissociates itself from CCC in its adjunctive work as a social welfare organisation focusing on victims of the rogue regime and their dependants."The vision of a new great Zimbabwe for everyone has become far detached and remote under CCC as it no longer has the general populace's mandate in Zimbabwe."That VAAZ remains committed to the welfare and rehabilitation of all political victims, amplifying the voice of the voiceless and being staunch human rights defenders in tribute to our heroes for democracy," Mandava said.He said the captured CCC was toxic to opposition politics as it was now a regime enabler."VAAZ declare that the Tshabangu cabal has betrayed the poor people's struggle by culling the legitimate opposition on the land, donating seats predominantly opposition to Zanu PF on a silver platter, and creating a subtle opposition which is friendly to Zanu PF."The CCC idea has been hijacked by gluttonous regime proxies and lackeys whose betrayal of the poor people's struggle is empirical and dates back to the days of the doyen of democracy, Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai."Tshabangu cronies have betrayed what our murdered heroes died for. They have abrogated the objectives of the poor people's struggle for 30 pieces of silver."The regime must stop meddling and muddling in opposition politics and return Zimbabwe to the rule of law, good governance, responsible leadership and sustainable development."He said VAAZ supported the idea and vision of putting the people first in fighting for a holistic transformation of Zimbabwe."VAAZ totally commits itself to work with like-minded Zimbabweans to achieve total freedom and participatory democracy for all Zimbabweans regardless of colour or creed as fought for by our kith and kin that paid the ultimate price at the hands of the dictators."Without president Chamisa, the CCC vision 'citizens first', is nothing but just an institution devoid of the founding ideology. VAAZ will continue to keep its focus on Zimbabwe, uniting the political victims and all the citizens so that we build a better Zimbabwe for posterity," he said.Mandava also said VAAZ members believed that Chamisa's resignation was in the best interests of the people of Zimbabwe."Furthermore, we believe he is key to the new great Zimbabwe everyone is yearning for. Tshabangu is nothing more than a fresh embodiment of Morrison Nyati who betrayed the liberation struggle in the 1970s."Fellow Zimbabweans, do not lose hope. Let us stick together. A new Zimbabwe is on the horizon. The darkest hour, is just before dawn," he said.